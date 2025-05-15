New York's BAT VC Taps into India's 'Golden Era' of AI with USD 100 Mn Investment Plan The fund will focus on sectors like fintech and B2B SaaS, aiming to back early-stage companies with global potential.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

[L-R] Manish Maheshwari, Ravi Metta, & Aditya Mishra, BAT VC General Partners

BAT VC, a New York-based early-stage venture capital firm, has announced plans to invest up to USD 100 million in Indian AI and deeptech startups through its second fund.

The fund will focus on sectors like fintech and B2B SaaS, aiming to back early-stage companies with global potential.

The India initiative will be led by three general partners—Manish Maheshwari, former India head of Twitter, along with Aditya Mishra and Ravi Metta. Maheshwari has relocated to Bengaluru to anchor the effort. "My move to Bengaluru underscores our conviction in India's potential to lead the next wave of AI-driven global growth," he said.

BAT VC believes India's AI sector is entering a "golden era," with the industry growing at 32% annually and expected to reach USD 23 billion by 2027. The enterprise SaaS market is also booming, currently valued at USD 8.7 billion and growing at 35% CAGR—twice the global average.

The firm highlighted the sharp rise in US-India cross-border AI investments, which surged 180% to USD 4.7 billion in 2023. BAT VC attributes this to the growing availability of talent, capital, and market access across both countries.

"We aim to back Indian founders building globally relevant AI products, supported by capital and perspective from both the US and India," said Aditya Mishra, Managing Director and General Partner at BAT VC.

BAT VC's portfolio includes companies like Wand AI, StockGro, Nickelytics, Accern, and Uptiq AI. The firm stated that it has received strong interest from institutional investors and family offices in both regions.

"Our technical depth enables us to identify high-impact AI startups early and guide them through global scale-up," added Ravi Metta, General Partner at BAT VC.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Growing a Business

What 18,000 American Small Businesses Can Teach You About Success

Stay curious, stay committed and keep showing up — your success story is still unfolding.

By Jim Sperduto
Growing a Business

How to Build a Business That Serves Your Life, Not the Other Way Around

Ready to reclaim your time and freedom?

By Nicholas Leighton
News and Trends

Recur Club Announces Credit Offerings for Startups Beyond Series A and SMEs

In FY 24–25, the platform also plans to deploy an additional INR 2000 crores through its Recur Swift program for startups.

By Paromita Gupta
Business News

IBM Replaced Hundreds of HR Workers With AI, According to Its CEO

IBM CEO Arvind Krishna said the move led to more hiring in other areas.

By Sherin Shibu
News and Trends

Dream Sports to Invest USD 50 Mn in Cricbuzz and Willow TV to Enhance Global Cricket Fan Experience

Avendus Capital acted as the exclusive financial advisor on the transaction.

By Entrepreneur Staff