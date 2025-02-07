Nexus Venture Partners Backs Cognida.ai with USD 15 Mn Investment to Accelerate AI Adoption The fresh funds will be deployed to expand its AI solutions, enhance the Zunō platform, grow implementation teams, and scale market strategies across manufacturing, healthcare, finance, and technology sectors.

Cognida.ai, a leader in practical AI solutions for enterprises, has raised USD 15 million in its Series A funding round, led by Nexus Venture Partners.

Cognida.ai aims to address a significant gap in enterprise AI adoption. While 87% of companies invest in AI, only 20% manage to deploy solutions successfully. "We are uniquely positioned to close the divide between ambition and achievement in integrating AI into everyday business processes," said Feroze Mohammed, CEO of Cognida.ai. "This investment validates our approach to delivering measurable ROI through practical AI solutions, leading the next wave of AI services."

Cognida.ai specialises in practical AI solutions that deliver measurable business outcomes. Its Zunō platform accelerates AI adoption, enabling enterprises to achieve operational efficiency and measurable ROI in just 10-12 weeks, compared to the industry average of 6-8 months. Examples of its success include a 70% reduction in invoice processing time for a manufacturing client and a 45% improvement in inventory forecasting for a surveillance equipment company.

As per the company statement, Cognida.ai's solutions have also driven 5x faster RFQ responses and reduced customer churn by 1%, saving millions in annual revenue. Headquartered in Chicago with offices in Silicon Valley and Hyderabad, Cognida.ai serves clients across manufacturing, healthcare, finance, and technology sectors.

The fresh funds will be deployed to expand Cognida.ai's AI solution library, enhance its Zunō platform, grow implementation teams, and scale go-to-market strategies. The company plans to broaden its reach across key industries such as manufacturing, healthcare, finance, and technology.

Anup Gupta, Managing Director at Nexus Venture Partners, expressed confidence in Cognida.ai's vision: "We are impressed with Cognida.ai's strong traction and focus on practical AI solutions. Their success with enterprise clients showcases their ability to deliver real impact, and we're excited to support their growth in this dynamic space."

With this strategic investment, Cognida.ai is well-positioned to scale its proven model and lead the practical AI revolution for enterprises worldwide.
