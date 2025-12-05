Nexus Venture Partners Raises USD 700 Mn 8th Fund for Early Stage Bets The fund will target companies working in AI, enterprise software, consumer technology and financial technology at inception, seed and Series A stages.

Nexus Venture Partners has raised USD 700 million for its eighth fund, strengthening its focus on early stage investments across India and the United States.

The fund will target companies working in artificial intelligence, enterprise software, consumer technology and financial technology at inception, seed and Series A stages. The firm had also raised USD 700 million in 2023.

Nexus said it will continue its strategy of backing cross border Indian software ventures while also deploying capital in US only companies. The fund is led by general partners Abhishek Sharma and Jishnu Bhattacharjee in the US, along with Anup Gupta and Suvir Sujan in India.

Founded in 2006, the firm manages USD 3.2 billion across its funds. Its portfolio includes more than 130 companies such as Postman, Apollo.io, Zepto, MinIO, Fingerprint, Avoca, Firecrawl, Orkes and Neysa. Nexus has recorded over 30 exits through public listings and acquisitions.

The firm said it has returned about USD 700 million in cash through partial and full exits over the past few years and has generated total liquidity of USD 1.5 billion to USD 2 billion since inception. Notable exits include Delhivery, PubMatic, Cloud dot com, Mezi and Gluster. Nexus continues to hold significant stakes in Turtlemint, Zepto, Rapido, Postman and Apollo.

Commenting on the new fund, general partner Sujan said the firm will maintain equal focus on the US and India. He added that for a portfolio of around 30 companies, the aim would be to support 15 in each market. According to him, even 1 or 2 strong winners in enterprise artificial intelligence or digital India could generate multiple returns for the fund.
