The fresh funds will be used for brand and category awareness, expanding reach, and developing new products.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

NG EarSafe, an innovative startup specialising in premium open-ear headphones, has successfully raised INR 1.06 crore in a seed funding round led by Inflection Point Ventures.

This strategic investment aims to enhance brand and category awareness, broaden market reach, and accelerate new product development, ultimately strengthening NG EarSafe's position in the growing audio market.

Founded by Meet Shah and Raj Shah, NG EarSafe stands out for its ENT-certified headphones that prioritise ear health without compromising audio quality. Utilising advanced Air Conduction and Bone Conduction Technology, the headphones transmit sound through vibrations, bypassing the eardrum and providing a safer listening experience. This unique approach is especially significant given the alarming rise in hearing issues globally.

Mitesh Shah, Co-founder of Inflection Point Ventures, highlighted, "From young children to senior citizens, everyone owns a pair or two of earphones or headphones. This has led to a sharp rise in hearing loss and ear infections. NG EarSafe's ENT-certified open-ear headphones not only prioritise ear health by eliminating ear pain and damage but also offer premium audio quality at a fair market price. What initially caught our attention was the unique certification, but it was the exceptional audio performance that ultimately convinced us to invest in the brand."

With over 43,000 headphones sold, NG EarSafe has established a robust direct-to-consumer (D2C) presence across major e-commerce platforms like Amazon and Flipkart. The brand is also featured in over 100 retail outlets across India, including prominent chains like Sangeetha and Phonewale, operating at an impressive annual revenue run rate (ARR) of INR 10 crore.

Meet Shah, Co-founder and CEO of NG EarSafe, emphasised the startup's mission: "The World Health Organization predicts that 1 in 4 people will face hearing problems by 2050. Our goal at NG EarSafe is to encourage a shift towards safer forms of listening, helping to reduce the forecasted hearing damage."

The startup has garnered recognition in the industry, having been a finalist at the Retail Startup Awards in 2022 and securing first prize at Aakar, IIT Bombay, in 2019.