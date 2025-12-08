Nikhil Chinapa Joins DotMe as Strategic Advisor Chinapa is well known in the entertainment and music industry as the co founder of Submerge, a prominent dance music collective.

DotMe, a growing creator tech platform, has announced that media personality and entrepreneur Nikhil Chinapa has joined the company as a strategic advisor.

The partnership follows Chinapa's early adoption of the platform and his appreciation of its potential to reshape how creators engage with audiences, monetize content, and build digital communities. While financial terms have not been disclosed, the company describes the association as an important milestone in its journey.

Chinapa is well known in the entertainment and music industry as the co founder of Submerge, a prominent dance music collective. He has also played a key role in curating large format festivals including Sunburn and VH1 Supersonic, positioning him as a strong advocate for creator led cultural growth in India.

DotMe offers a suite of next generation tools that enhance influencer discovery and link in bio experiences. The platform allows creators and brands to connect, monetize, and manage audiences through a unified digital ecosystem.

Founded by Harsh Vijaykumar along with Ajay Ghanti, Pranay Jain, and Akshay ND, DotMe currently claims to serve more than 100000 monthly users. Its community includes well known names such as Sunburn Union, Justin Joy of Hyperfitx, Almost Human, FLO, and Chin Lungs.

In March 2025, DotMe raised USD 150,000 in a funding round led by Mirza L Baig, the former co founder of Jimmy's Cocktails.

DotMe has built traction by helping users centralise their digital identities. Its link in bio tool enables creators to share content, sell products, manage communities, and track performance from a single dashboard. The platform's creator first approach played a key role in drawing Chinapa into a deeper association.

The company is now developing a B2B product suite for agencies and brands. This upcoming offering will help manage creators, campaigns, and analytics in one place, further integrating DotMe into the digital marketing ecosystem.

With Chinapa's involvement and its expanding capabilities, DotMe aims to strengthen India's position in global creator technology innovation while scaling solutions for both creators and enterprises.
