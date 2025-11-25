Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Nikhil Dwivedi started his career as an actor with the film My Name Is Anthony Gonsalves, which was released in 2008. After giving notable performances in films like Raavan, Shor In The City, Hate Story and Veere Di Wedding, the actor wore a producer's hat and comparatively achieved greater success as a producer. Today, he is the force behind the production house Saffron Magic Works and is building a slate of films that moves seamlessly from offbeat narratives to commercial entertainers.

Recently, Nikhil sat down for a candid conversation with Entrepreneur India, where he opened up about storytelling, the rise of OTT, changing fandoms, as well as what truly drives him as a producer. Keep reading to know all the details!

Speaking about the company's journey so far, Dwivedi keeps it simple: "We are trying hard. We are trying to tell stories which audience will find interesting. That is a primary goal. Let's see how much we succeed in that."

Saffron Magic Works' slate ranges from Veere Di Wedding to Dabangg 3. What drives this range of genres? For Dwivedi, it all begins with instinct. "I think it is just when we listen to a script, if anything, that's interesting, it doesn't have to be specific. Just like as an audience, we watch all kinds of films… That's how I think we choose films."

When asked how the company balances creativity with commercial success, he is very clear about the hierarchy: "I think creativity is the finest aspect. We should not try to make extremely expensive films which are only dependent on a large number of audiences coming in. Creativity needs to be the primary factor which drives any producer. It should never be the commercial."

But he also acknowledges the realities of the box office and how important it is for him over word of mouth: "Box office numbers… because if you keep losing money at the box office, you will not be able to make new films. You will not live to see a new day. You need to earn it back. That's extremely important. But I would never, just for the sake of earning money, like to make something that I don't believe."

When asked about actors who are also sharp business minds, Dwivedi refuses to single anyone out. He said, "There are multiple actors who are great business people. Every actor who is trying to create an organisation or create wealth or in some way giving it back to the industry is somebody who's doing a good job."

With the rise of social media reshaping the celebrity-fan dynamic, he believes evolution is natural and inevitable. "Maybe, yes, these are the changing times. Every era comes with its new dynamic."

On professionalism in the industry, he notes that the formalisation people talk about has simply become more visible today. "Everything is on paper today. But my journey as a producer has not been that long. It was professional then, it's professional now." Dwivedi also remains unfazed by the rise of OTT, calling it just another chapter in cinema's evolution. "With every changing era, there's going to be a new medium. We just have to start accepting them and trying to find a way around them."

As far as the future of Indian cinema is concerned, his belief is unwavering. When asked how he sees the future of cinema as a producer, he was quick to reply, "It is here to stay, like always."

On the work front, Nikhil Dwivedi's upcoming film is the highly anticipated mythological movie Nagin, which is in pre-production and is being directed by Saket Chaudhary. The film stars Shraddha Kapoor in the lead role. While no official announcement for the same has been made, fans are already excited to see Shraddha in a never-before-seen avatar. Besides this, Dwivedi is also producing Bandar (Monkey in a Cage), a film directed by Anurag Kashyap.