The Foundery runs a 90 day residential co founder programme where participants refine ideas, validate demand, build products, and test market fit models.

Nikhil Kamath and Kishore Biyani have jointly launched The Foundery, a new residential business launchpad focused on building early stage startups in India.

The initiative is designed to identify individuals with a founder mindset and help them develop ideas into investible companies through a structured and immersive programme.

The Foundery functions as a co founder factory and runs a 90 day residential programme.

During this period, participants work on shaping ideas, validating demand, building products, and understanding market fit. The model blends elements of a school, an accelerator, and a venture studio, with emphasis placed on learning through execution rather than classroom based instruction.

Participants collaborate closely with operators, investors, and domain experts who provide guidance on product development, company structure, and early strategy. Those selected for venture creation are eligible to retain up to 25 percent equity in the startups they help build. Startups that meet internal milestones may receive seed funding of up to INR 4 crore, along with continued strategic support after the programme ends.

The programme is open to aspiring founders, early stage entrepreneurs, and mid career professionals. The selection process focuses on problem solving ability, clarity of thinking, creativity, and resilience rather than formal qualifications or polished pitches. Applicants go through multiple evaluation rounds to assess execution thinking and adaptability.

Mentors associated with The Foundery include Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Kunal Bahl, Mithun Sacheti, Varun Berry, Rama Bijapurkar, and Aakrit Vaish.

Each cohort concludes with a demo day where startups present to a curated group of investors. Alongside venture building, the programme also includes a "School of Life" track focused on decision-making, resilience, and founder psychology.

The campus based programme plans to run several cohorts every year.