Nikhil Kamath: For Me India Has Already Arrived At the 10th edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Summit, Zerodha Founder Nikhil Kamath spoke about entrepreneurship and how for him, India has already arrived.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Nikhil Kamath Instagram
Nikhil Kamath with PM Narendra Modi

At the 10th edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Summit, Zerodha Founder Nikhil Kamath spoke about entrepreneurship and how for him, India has already arrived.

The Vibrant Gujarat Summit was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with UAE president Mohamed Bin Zayed attending as the Chief Guest. Several other world leaders and industry experts are attending and speaking at the summit, which marks '20 years of Vibrant Gujarat as the Summit of Success'.

READ: Reliance Was, Is and Always Will Be a Gujarati Company: Mukesh Ambani

"For me India has already arrived. Entrepreneurship has become something which Indians are constantly trying and I want to thank PM Modi for creating a conducive ecosystem. The big change in the last decade has been, that entrepreneurship has moved on from movies or thoughts to what we all are actively trying. Indians abroad today are talking FOMO (Fear of Missing Out) about India. It gives me the feeling that I am at the right place, right time," Kamath said during his speech.

READ: 50 Percent MoUs Happened at Vibrant Gujarat are Green MoUs: Gujarat CM Bhupendrabhai Patel

The theme for this year is 'Gateway to the Future' and there shall be over 1000 exhibitors from 20 countries as part of the show. Taking place in Gandhinagar, the venue has 13 halls based on different themes. A total of 34 partner countries and 16 partner organisations are part of the summit. Among the seminars at the summit shall be topics such as Sustainable Manufacturing, Green Hydrogen, Electric Mobility, Industry 4.0, Technology and Innovation, Renewable Energy and Transition towards Sustainability.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

Related Topics

News and Trends

Most Popular

See all
Business News

Amazon Lays Off 'Several Hundred' Employees at Prime, Twitch: 'It Is Hard to Say Goodbye'

Employees were informed of the job cuts on Wednesday.

By Emily Rella
Money & Finance

How to Protect Your Small Business' Finances Regardless of the Economy

Several political, macro, economic and other risks demand that we try to keep our corporate treasuries ready for any eventuality.

By Zain Jaffer
Side Hustle

This Graduate Student Started a Side Hustle to Help Pay Tuition. It Earned Over $115,000 Last Year — More Than His Full-Time Job.

In 2017, Carter Osborne launched a side gig to "take the edge off" tuition payments for graduate school. But it would grow into a much larger — and lucrative — venture.

By Amanda Breen
Business News

McDonald's Is Bringing Back This Supersized Menu Item and Fans Are Divided: 'I Might Camp Out In The Parking Lot'

The Double Big Mac will start rolling out to U.S. restaurants on January 24.

By Emily Rella
Growing a Business

How Customer Success Can Supercharge Your Revenue

Here's how focusing on customer success can drive revenue and boost your bottom line.

By Paul Sullivan
Growing a Business

How to Navigate Risk, Regulation and Resilience in Entrepreneurship

Setbacks serve as a stark reminder of the volatility and unpredictability inherent in business.

By Henri Al Helaly