At the 10th edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Summit, Zerodha Founder Nikhil Kamath spoke about entrepreneurship and how for him, India has already arrived.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

At the 10th edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Summit, Zerodha Founder Nikhil Kamath spoke about entrepreneurship and how for him, India has already arrived.

The Vibrant Gujarat Summit was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with UAE president Mohamed Bin Zayed attending as the Chief Guest. Several other world leaders and industry experts are attending and speaking at the summit, which marks '20 years of Vibrant Gujarat as the Summit of Success'.

READ: Reliance Was, Is and Always Will Be a Gujarati Company: Mukesh Ambani

"For me India has already arrived. Entrepreneurship has become something which Indians are constantly trying and I want to thank PM Modi for creating a conducive ecosystem. The big change in the last decade has been, that entrepreneurship has moved on from movies or thoughts to what we all are actively trying. Indians abroad today are talking FOMO (Fear of Missing Out) about India. It gives me the feeling that I am at the right place, right time," Kamath said during his speech.

READ: 50 Percent MoUs Happened at Vibrant Gujarat are Green MoUs: Gujarat CM Bhupendrabhai Patel

The theme for this year is 'Gateway to the Future' and there shall be over 1000 exhibitors from 20 countries as part of the show. Taking place in Gandhinagar, the venue has 13 halls based on different themes. A total of 34 partner countries and 16 partner organisations are part of the summit. Among the seminars at the summit shall be topics such as Sustainable Manufacturing, Green Hydrogen, Electric Mobility, Industry 4.0, Technology and Innovation, Renewable Energy and Transition towards Sustainability.