Gujarat CM welcomed 34 partner countries and delegates from over 130 countries to the Vibrant Gujarat Summit and said that PM Modi has taken the idea of 'One Earth, One Family, One Future' to the world.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

A whopping 50 percent MOUs happening at vibrant Gujarat are happening on sustainability and climatetech. This was informed by Gujarat CM Bhupendrabhai Patel at the 10th Vibrant Global Summit 2024. "I am elated to tell you that 50 per cent of MoUs signed during this Summit are 'Green MoUs'.

While welcoming 34 partner countries and delegates from over 130 countries to the Vibrant Gujarat Summit, Gujarat CM said, "PM Modi has taken the idea of 'One Earth, One Family, One Future' to the world. The success of India's G20 presidency has made the country proud."

"Vibrant Summit's pioneer and architect PM Modi has described the Summit as a platform for business bonding as well as binding. Today, the presence of you all here is proof of it," Patel added.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 10th edition of Vibrant Gujarat global summit 2024 at Mahatma Mandir, Gandhinagar. Earlier on Tuesday, PM Modi embarked on his two-day visit to Gujarat and held bilateral meetings with World Leaders, followed by a meeting with CEOs of top global corporations.

The 10th edition of Vibrant Gujarat global summit is being held from January 10 to 12, 2024 in Gandhinagar to celebrate '20 Years of Vibrant Gujarat as the Summit of Success.

The summit also saw the presence of United Arab Emirates (UAE) president Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan alongside several global leaders.