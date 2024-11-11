Join our Waitlist for Expert Advice!

Nikhil Kamath's WTFund and UnboxingBLR Launch Namma Bengaluru Challenge with INR 10 Lakh Grants for 5 Innovators This initiative is set to award INR 10 lakh each to five standout individuals, startups, or community organisations presenting transformative solutions for the city.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Nikhil Kamath

In an innovative drive to tackle Bengaluru's urban challenges, WTFund, led by Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath, has joined forces with UnboxingBLR Foundation to launch the Namma Bengaluru Challenge.

This initiative is set to award INR 10 lakh each to five standout individuals, startups, or community organisations presenting transformative solutions for the city.

WTFund, a pioneering non-dilutive grant fund, offers this structured support to help entrepreneurs and organisations scale impactful projects without the immediate burden of equity dilution.

Nikhil Kamath, Investor and entrepreneur, said, "Bengaluru has given me everything—the appetite to build, to push boundaries, and the hunger to drive forward with purpose. The spirit here is unique—it's bold, relentless, and embraces the kind of risk-taking and innovation that's tough to find elsewhere. At WTFund, we're dedicated to backing people who mirror that energy and tenacity, supporting ideas that shape Bengaluru and beyond. This challenge is for the thinkers, the doers, and everyone in between who believes they can shape the city for the better."

Echoing this sentiment, Malini Goyal, CEO and Co-founder of UnboxingBLR, shared, "This initiative is a heartfelt response to the city that has nurtured and inspired us. Bengaluru has given us so much, and now it's our turn to give back. It's time to ensure that the ecosystem we thrive in remains sustainable, inclusive, and forward-thinking. The Namma Bengaluru Challenge is about fostering innovative solutions that will benefit our communities for generations to come."

The Namma Bengaluru Challenge, which began accepting applications on November 1, 2024, seeks submissions focused on practical, impactful solutions for Bengaluru's evolving needs. Projects will be judged based on innovation, impact, feasibility, scalability, and commitment.

Applicants are required to complete a form on UnboxingBLR's official website and submit a video detailing their project vision. Shortlisted candidates will undergo virtual interviews, and the top five will each receive an INR 10 lakh grant. Winners will present their projects at the Futures Conference, part of BLR Hubba, the city-wide annual cultural festival from November 30 to December 15, 2024.

UnboxingBLR Foundation, known for projects such as the annual BLR Hubba festival and the "Unboxing Bengaluru" book, plays a key role in documenting and celebrating Bengaluru's transformation into a global tech and cultural hub.

Similarly, WTFund, through grants and mentorship, is dedicated to empowering young entrepreneurs addressing real-world problems across sectors like health tech, energy, space tech, and AI. Together, this partnership underscores a commitment to nurturing Bengaluru's future as a hub for innovation and social impact.
