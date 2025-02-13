Nikhil Kamath's WTFund Backs 22 Young Entrepreneurs with Grants & Mentorship WTFund's second cohort, spanning 50+ cities, showcases startups across Tech, D2C, Edtech, Fintech, and more. Tier I drives AI/ML B2B solutions, while Tier II/III focus on vernacular-first B2C innovations.

WTFund

WTFund, a pioneering initiative for entrepreneurs under 25, spearheaded by investor and entrepreneur Nikhil Kamath, has announced its second cohort of 22 visionary founders.

Offering up to INR 20 lakh in grant funding along with mentorship and strategic partnerships, WTFund continues its mission to provide young entrepreneurs with the tools they need to succeed.

With a commitment to democratising access to opportunities, WTFund serves as a launchpad for first-time founders, fostering innovation, resilience, and bold ideas.

"Entrepreneurs can build at any age, but there's something about being young—the audacity, the relentless energy, the willingness to take risks before the world tells you otherwise. WTFund exists to fuel that spirit. More than just capital, founders need a launchpad—access to mentorship, networks, and the freedom to execute big ideas. With Cohort 2, we're backing founders who aren't just dreaming of change but are actually building it," said Nikhil Kamath.

Drawing applications from over 50 cities, including remote regions, the second cohort highlights India's vast entrepreneurial talent. These startups span across Tech/SaaS, D2C, Edtech, Fintech, Healthtech, Agritech, and Cleantech, tackling pressing challenges with scalable solutions. Notably, a mobile-first approach dominates the cohort, with Tier I startups driving AI/ML-driven B2B innovations, while Tier II and III founders focus on vernacular-first B2C models catering to India's diverse markets.

Among the standout startups in this year's cohort:

  • Nasadya (H2ive) – Solid-state hydrogen storage solutions.
  • InnerGize – Wearable device for stress reduction.
  • Armatrix – Industrial robotics for hazardous environments.
  • Drnk – Sustainable specialty beverage brand.
  • Neoperk – AI-powered soil testing for farmers.
  • ReferRush – AI-driven referral platform for eCommerce.
  • Modus AI – Fraud detection for financial security.
  • Bytes – AI-powered two-wheeler safety system.
  • Ai.gnosis – AI-based autism screening tool.

Through this cohort, WTFund is not just funding ideas but shaping the future of Indian entrepreneurship. With a focus on innovation and impact, it continues to bridge critical gaps in the startup ecosystem, ensuring young founders have the support they need to scale globally.
