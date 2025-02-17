With the fresh funding, BYTES is launching pilot programs in collaboration with leading two-wheeler manufacturers. These pilots will integrate the AI safety system into real-world use cases, helping refine the technology for mass adoption.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

BYTES, an AI-powered Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) for two-wheeler mobility, has emerged from stealth mode and secured funding from Nikhil Kamath's WTFund as part of its second cohort for 2024. This investment marks a crucial step in BYTES' mission to enhance road safety using cutting-edge AI and computer vision technology.

The startup has developed an AI-driven safety system capable of predicting and preventing accidents before they happen. Using vision-based intelligence, BYTES' system detects high-risk scenarios and provides real-time alerts to riders, significantly reducing the likelihood of collisions. This innovation addresses a critical gap in India's two-wheeler safety landscape, where road accidents remain a major concern.

With the fresh funding, BYTES is launching pilot programs in collaboration with leading two-wheeler manufacturers. These pilots will integrate the AI safety system into real-world use cases, helping refine the technology for mass adoption. Additionally, the company is preparing to close its Pre-Seed funding round within the next two months, seeking strategic investors to accelerate product development and scale operations.

"At BYTES, our mission is to create a future where no two-wheeler accident results in a preventable loss of life," said Prakhar Agrawal, Co-founder and CEO. "AI and vision-based intelligence will ensure safety is an integral part of riding."

Aayush Kumar, Co-founder and COO, added, "The support from WTFund validates our work and will help us bridge the safety gap with a scalable, technology-first approach."

Backed by WTFund, IIMB's NSRCEL, NVIDIA's Inception Program, Microsoft for Startups, and the Wadhwani Foundation, BYTES is set to redefine two-wheeler safety in India with its AI-powered ADAS technology.