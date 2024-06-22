With its first-mover advantage in India, Nirwana.AI provides designers and homeowners with quick ideation tools, powerful product visualization, and extensive user control

Nirwana.AI, an Artificial Intelligence-powered design tool, announced it had raised seed funding, achieving a valuation surpassing INR 100 crore. This investment led by a well-regarded Canadian firm and HNI Family Offices, marks a significant milestone for the company.

Nirwana.AI was founded by a team of accomplished and visionary entrepreneurs, including prominent interior designers such as Kapil Gupta, Shashank Jain, and Arpit Jain, marketing leader Alok Gupta, and Adit Singh. The company aims to revolutionize interior design by enabling users to visualize design concepts, cutting project time and costs by up to 85 per cent.

The technology also extends its benefits to home improvement businesses like paint, tile, furniture, and lighting manufacturers, allowing customers to see these products in their own homes and potentially boosting sales by up to 20 times.

"Home improvement companies often struggle to simplify the customer experience. Imagine visiting a paint store overwhelmed by color choices. With Nirwana.AI, visualizing the perfect paint color in your home is a click away, making the decision process effortless. Nirwana.AI is at the forefront of this transformation, offering an unmatched tool that combines the power of AI with user-friendly customization," said Kapil Gupta, Chairman, Nirwana.AI.

"The company aims to be the leading choice for product visualization among global home improvement manufacturers. "We are poised to expand into new markets like exterior, outdoor, and event design, significantly amplifying our market potential. Nirwana.AI is committed to becoming the world's strongest design and visualization tool, not only capturing these markets but also propelling them forward through relentless innovation," said Adit Singh, CEO, Nirwana.AI.

"Nirwana.AI isn't a threat to interior designers; it's a powerful weapon in their arsenal, streamlining their workflow and fueling their growth," adds Shashank Jain, SME and Co-founder, Nirwana.AI.

The platform features an AI object editing brush for easy manipulation of furniture, wallpaper, paint colors, and tiles. It also includes a floorplan to 3D model generator for rapid 3D rendering and design. Users can create stunning interiors in just 30 seconds with support for multiple styles and reference images.

"Multiple design changes can significantly delay projects. But with Nirwana.AI, imagine creating endless design variations in seconds," said Architect and co-founder of Nirwana.AI, Arpit Jain.

With its first-mover advantage in India, Nirwana.AI provides designers and homeowners with quick ideation tools, powerful product visualization, and extensive user control. Features like CAD file to 3D generation, geo-specific rendering, and high user control reinforce its leading position in the interior design AI sector. Nirwana.AI is determined to establish itself as a global leader in multi-sector design. Its innovative approach ensures rapid growth and development, positioning it as the preferred solution for interior design, meticulously crafting dream homes with precision and detail.