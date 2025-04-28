Nitin Agarwal Resigns as CEO of GlobalBees Brands; Anuj Jain Steps In Taking over the reins is Anuj Jain, currently the Chief Business Officer (CBO) of FirstCry's pre-school segment and Senior Vice President of Marketing.

Brainbees Solutions, the parent company of FirstCry, has announced a major leadership change at its subsidiary GlobalBees Brands. Nitin Agarwal, co-founder, CEO, and Director of GlobalBees, has stepped down from his role due to personal reasons.

According to regulatory filings, Agarwal ceased to be a director and senior management personnel of Brainbees Solutions as of April 24. However, he will continue supporting transition activities until May 23, 2025.

Taking over the reins is Anuj Jain, currently the Chief Business Officer (CBO) of FirstCry's pre-school segment and Senior Vice President of Marketing. Jain, who has been with the company since 2012, brings over 23 years of experience, with past stints at FMCG giants ITC and L'Oréal. He will officially assume leadership of GlobalBees Brands on April 25.

GlobalBees, a Thrasio-style direct-to-consumer (D2C) venture launched in 2021 by Supam Maheshwari and Nitin Agarwal, operates on a house-of-brands model. The company acquires and scales D2C brands across categories like beauty, personal care, and fashion. Its portfolio includes names such as Joker and Witch, Rey Naturals, Prolixr, and Strauss.

In FY24, GlobalBees clocked a consolidated turnover of INR 1,209 crore, registering 35% growth from the previous year. It is currently valued at INR 1,095.89 crore. Recently, FirstCry announced an INR 146 crore infusion into GlobalBees over the next 12 months to bolster its growth.

GlobalBees last raised USD 18 million in debt funding from Avendus in February 2024, adding to its total fundraising of over USD 270 million. The firm had earlier achieved unicorn status following an INR 111 million Series B round in December 2021.
