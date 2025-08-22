NODWIN Gaming Acquires Sony's Stake to Become Majority Shareholder in Evo The amount of the transaction has not been disclosed.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Akshat Rathee, Co-founder and Managing Director of NODWIN Gaming

The Evolution Championship Series (Evo), the longest-running fighting game tournament, is set to expand globally with new ownership and strategic partnerships.

Evo announced that esports company NODWIN Gaming has acquired Sony Interactive Entertainment's (SIE) stake, becoming the majority shareholder alongside existing co-owner RTS. The amount of the transaction has not been disclosed.

Although SIE has sold its ownership, the company will remain connected to Evo as a global sponsor until the end of 2028. SIE also reaffirmed its commitment to the fighting game community through PlayStation Tournaments and upcoming products designed to engage players worldwide.

"When SIE acquired Evo alongside RTS in 2021, our goal was to help the Evo community grow and spotlight the skills and passion of fighting game fans on a global stage," said Phil Rosenberg, Senior Vice President at SIE. "As SIE transitions to become an Evo sponsor, the momentum for Evo has never been stronger, following a successful Las Vegas event and upcoming expansion to new regions."

NODWIN Gaming, known for its strong presence in South Asian esports and youth entertainment, will now lead Evo's next phase of growth. "Evo was built by a team whose authenticity and passion for the fighting game community are unmatched," said Akshat Rathee, Co-founder and Managing Director of NODWIN Gaming. "We will continue SIE's great work and honor the legacy of everyone who has made it what it is today, while opening the door for a new generation to experience the spirit of Evo."

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia's Qiddiya has expanded its partnership with Evo through 2027 and invested in RTS, strengthening Evo's global reach. The realignment of ownership and partnerships aims to drive more international events, original content, and immersive community experiences in the coming years.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Business News

A Big 4 Firm Is Cutting Back on Entry-Level Hiring, According to a Leaked Slideshow

PwC's acceptance rate is already notoriously low, hovering around 5% for internships and 2.5% for full-time roles.

By Sherin Shibu
Business News

These Are the Highest-Paying Jobs for Older Adults (With the Least Physical Labor), According to a New Report

A new report from career resources platform Resume Genius found jobs with the highest representation of older adults — and the highest pay.

By Sherin Shibu
Growing a Business

How I Built a Business That Thrives Through Constant Disruption — and How You Can Too

Change is moving faster than ever — but I've learned there's one thing that keeps my business grounded, no matter what comes next.

By Aaron Vaccaro
Leadership

This Trillion-Dollar Industry Is Where You Need to Look For Your Next Investment — Here's Why

The next trillion-dollar industry won't be social media, crypto or even AI. It will be longevity — the business of extending not just how we live, but how well we live. And the leaders who understand this now will own the future.

By Rejna Alaaldin
News and Trends

International Entrepreneurs Day: What Founders Need to do to Catch the Deep-Tech Bus

Industry leaders highlight what it will take for Indian startups to build deep-tech ventures that can compete globally

By Shivani Tiwari