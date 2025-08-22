The amount of the transaction has not been disclosed.

The Evolution Championship Series (Evo), the longest-running fighting game tournament, is set to expand globally with new ownership and strategic partnerships.

Evo announced that esports company NODWIN Gaming has acquired Sony Interactive Entertainment's (SIE) stake, becoming the majority shareholder alongside existing co-owner RTS. The amount of the transaction has not been disclosed.

Although SIE has sold its ownership, the company will remain connected to Evo as a global sponsor until the end of 2028. SIE also reaffirmed its commitment to the fighting game community through PlayStation Tournaments and upcoming products designed to engage players worldwide.

"When SIE acquired Evo alongside RTS in 2021, our goal was to help the Evo community grow and spotlight the skills and passion of fighting game fans on a global stage," said Phil Rosenberg, Senior Vice President at SIE. "As SIE transitions to become an Evo sponsor, the momentum for Evo has never been stronger, following a successful Las Vegas event and upcoming expansion to new regions."

NODWIN Gaming, known for its strong presence in South Asian esports and youth entertainment, will now lead Evo's next phase of growth. "Evo was built by a team whose authenticity and passion for the fighting game community are unmatched," said Akshat Rathee, Co-founder and Managing Director of NODWIN Gaming. "We will continue SIE's great work and honor the legacy of everyone who has made it what it is today, while opening the door for a new generation to experience the spirit of Evo."

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia's Qiddiya has expanded its partnership with Evo through 2027 and invested in RTS, strengthening Evo's global reach. The realignment of ownership and partnerships aims to drive more international events, original content, and immersive community experiences in the coming years.