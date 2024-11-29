The acquisition involves a 100% purchase of Trinity's share capital, combining a cash payment of INR 4.8 crore and a stock swap worth INR 19.2 crore. Founders Abhishek Aggarwal and Shivam Rao will retain leadership roles while becoming shareholders in NODWIN Gaming.

In a significant move to expand its footprint in India's gaming and content ecosystem, NODWIN Gaming, a leading player in esports and youth entertainment, has acquired Trinity Gaming for INR 24 crore.

Trinity Gaming, a prominent Creator Service Provider (CSP) and Multi-Channel Network (MCN), will now operate as a fully owned subsidiary of NODWIN Gaming.

The acquisition involves a 100% purchase of Trinity's share capital, combining a cash payment of INR 4.8 crore and a stock swap worth INR 19.2 crore. Founders Abhishek Aggarwal and Shivam Rao will retain leadership roles while becoming shareholders in NODWIN Gaming.

Trinity Gaming, established in 2019, claims to have built a strong presence by managing over 1,000 creators across platforms such as YouTube and Facebook. The company collaborates with major brands like Samsung, Realme, and Krafton, specializing in content creation, digital marketing, and event management. Trinity's expertise complements NODWIN Gaming's strategy, enhancing its ability to form impactful partnerships and strengthen its presence in India and beyond.

"This acquisition is a momentous step in our journey," said Akshat Rathee, Co-founder of NODWIN Gaming. "Trinity's deep understanding of India's gaming creator ecosystem, combined with their prowess in brand partnerships and content creation, will significantly bolster our ability to deliver holistic solutions. Together, we aim to build a thriving gaming ecosystem in India."

Abhishek Aggarwal, Co-founder of Trinity Gaming, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership. "Joining forces with NODWIN Gaming accelerates our vision of creating unmatched opportunities for Indian content creators while enabling brands to connect deeply with engaged audiences," he said.

NODWIN Gaming plans to integrate Trinity's operations with its Unpaused Talent business, which will now be led by Trinity's founders. Additionally, NODWIN aims to expand Trinity's offerings to emerging markets like Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

This acquisition aligns with NODWIN Gaming's broader strategy, following recent investments in firms like Comic Con India, Freaks 4U Gaming, and Turkish esports company Ninja Global.

Valued at USD 349 million and founded in 2014 by Akshat Rathee and Gautam Virk, NODWIN Gaming is a subsidiary of Nazara Technologies and is backed by investors including KRAFTON Inc, Sony Group Corporation, and JetSynthesys. With this acquisition, the company solidifies its position as a leader in gaming and esports, both in India and globally.