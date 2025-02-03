You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

NODWIN Gaming, a subsidiary of Nazara Technologies, has announced its acquisition of Ukraine-based esports organiser StarLadder in a deal valued at USD 5.5 million (INR 46.75 crore). The agreement includes a USD 2 million cash payment and USD 3.5 million worth of equity shares in NODWIN's Singapore-based parent entity.

StarLadder's founder, Roman Romanstov, will retain leadership of the company and become a shareholder in NODWIN Gaming. Additional performance-based earn-out payments are also a part of the deal, although specific details remain undisclosed.

"StarLadder and Roman has been and remains the superstars behind the Creme de la Creme events that esports fans have loved to see. Roman is considered one of the pioneers of esports event production with his deep insight in stage design, creative broadcast solutions and entrepreneurial energy. I have been a fan of his work for the longest time and cherish the opportunity to work and build NODWIN with one of my heroes," said Akshat Rathee, Co-founder of NODWIN Gaming.

The acquisition bolsters NODWIN's portfolio with StarLadder's high-profile events, including Valve's Counter-Strike and Dota 2 Majors. With over two decades of experience, StarLadder has produced tournaments for industry giants like Tencent, Krafton, and Riot Games. Its proprietary StarSeries events, spanning 38 seasons, have established it as a leader in competitive gaming.

This move aligns with NODWIN's aggressive expansion strategy. The company, valued at USD 410 million as of November 2024, has been actively acquiring assets to strengthen its presence in emerging markets. Recent acquisitions include Comic Con India, influencer agency Trinity Gaming, and Germany's Freaks 4U Gaming. NODWIN aims to dominate the mobile esports and youth entertainment sectors in South Asia, the Middle East, and Turkey.

"We live in an era of globalisation, where the synergy of resources, expertise, and potential drives success and paves the way for future growth. We are thrilled to have found partners and like-minded individuals who share our vision and ambition. Together with NODWIN Gaming, Starladder is committed to creating extraordinary experiences for fans, delivering unforgettable events across multiple games and regions. Stay tuned for what's to come!" Roman Romanstov, Founder of Star Ladder, stated.

The acquisition positions NODWIN Gaming as a formidable player in the global esports industry, poised to redefine youth entertainment with a focus on innovation and collaboration.