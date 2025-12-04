You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Nokia and Bharti Airtel have announced a new collaboration aimed at opening advanced 5G network capabilities to developers and enterprises across India.

The partnership will allow third-party developers to access Airtel's nationwide network features through Nokia's Network as Code platform and its developer portal.

According to both companies, the move is intended to encourage the creation of new digital solutions by giving developers standardised access to Airtel's network functions. These include advanced capabilities supported by artificial intelligence, 5G and edge computing.

After successful trials, Airtel plans to make its network APIs available on a subscription basis to developers, enterprises and system integrators already part of Nokia's growing ecosystem.

Sharat Sinha, CEO of Airtel Business, said, "At Airtel, we are always working toward bringing the ecosystem together to collaborate for future-ready innovations. In line with this commitment, we are happy to partner with Nokia today for network APIs and enable the ecosystem to leverage our network capabilities for automation and building secure and innovative digital services."

Nokia said the initiative will help telecom operators gain more value from their networks while also encouraging new applications across sectors. Arvind Khurana, Head of Cloud and Network Services for Nokia in India, noted, "Our partnership with Airtel represents a significant step in expanding the Network as Code ecosystem. It demonstrates our commitment to helping telecommunications providers monetize their network investments while fostering innovation in the developer community."

Nokia's Network as Code platform aims to simplify the use of telecom networks by offering developers a single point of access to various network functions. The company said the global ecosystem connected to this platform has expanded to more than 60 partners, including telecom operators, AI firms, data center providers and software vendors across different industries.