Nokia has announced the expansion of its Fixed Networks R&D facility in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, marking a significant milestone for the company. Supported by the Tamil Nadu government, this new R&D lab is set to become one of Nokia's largest globally and the most extensive for its Fixed Networks division. The expanded facility will serve as a critical hub for innovation in Fixed Networks, focusing on advancements in 10G, 25G, 50G and 100G passive optical networks (PON), Fixed Wireless Access, Wi-Fi, multi-dwelling unit (MDU) solutions and access network and home controllers, the company said in a statement on Friday.

The Tamil Nadu government has played a pivotal role in this expansion by providing essential infrastructure, regulatory and policy support, in line with current policies. This collaboration emphasises Chennai's growing strategic importance in Nokia's global operations and the region's rising status as a technological innovation centre.

Dr. TRB Rajaa, Minister for Industries, Government of Tamil Nadu, said, "Today, Tamil Nadu has evolved into a global destination of choice for R&D and technology services. Nokia has been a long-standing partner in Tamil Nadu's growth story, and it is a matter of pride for us that the new facility, the largest fixed network lab within Nokia and probably the whole world, will be in Chennai. This is a result of path-breaking initiatives of the Honourable Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu Thiru. M.K. Stalin, like Naan Mudhalvan and the Tamil Nadu R&D Policy 2022, which have also led to unprecedented investments. It is our endeavour to sustain this momentum and generate high-value employment opportunities for our youth."

To formalise the expansion, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was recently signed between Guidance Tamil Nadu and Nokia. The signing took place in San Francisco, California, USA, in the presence of Thiru. M. K. Stalin, Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, and Dr. T. R. B Rajaa, Minister for Industries, Government of Tamil Nadu.

"Our R&D footprint in Chennai is critical to our Fixed Networks strategy. This investment highlights our dedication to India and global technology advancements, and allows us to further leverage the abundant talent pool in the region. This MoU solidifies our collaboration with the Tamil Nadu government to jointly drive telecom industry innovations, expanding our world-class R&D hub in Chennai," said Vimalkumar Kothandaraman, head of fixed networks for Asia Pacific at Nokia.