Join our Waitlist for Expert Advice!

Northern Arc Secures USD 65 Mn for Maiden Climate Fund with Backing from DFC and OeEB The fund, aimed at growth-stage startups, will focus on sectors including solar energy, e-mobility, sustainable agriculture, and the circular economy to bridge critical funding gaps in India's climate finance landscape.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Ashish Mehrotra, Managing Director and CEO, Northern Arc

Northern Arc has secured USD 65 million in debt commitments for its inaugural Climate Fund through its fund management arm, Northern Arc Investments IFSC Trust.

This financing includes USD 50 million from the United States International Development Finance Corp (DFC) and USD 15 million from the Development Bank of the Republic of Austria (OeEB).

The fund, aimed at growth-stage startups, will focus on sectors including solar energy, e-mobility, sustainable agriculture, and the circular economy to bridge critical funding gaps in India's climate finance landscape.

Ashish Mehrotra, Managing Director and CEO, Northern Arc, said, "The significant investment from DFC and OeEB reinforces our ongoing commitment to revolutionise climate finance and transform the financial landscape for all households and businesses in India."

"By channelling these funds into green projects across our focus sectors of MSME, affordable housing, vehicle finance, agriculture finance, microfinance, and consumer finance, we aim to create a cascading effect that promotes sustainable development," he added.

In addition to the Climate Fund, Northern Arc launched a Category II AIF fund, the 'Finserv Fund,' in October through its subsidiary Northern Arc Investment Managers (NAIM).

Targeting a corpus of INR 1,500 crore with a greenshoe option of INR 500 crore, this fund further strengthens its diverse financing portfolio.

With an asset base of INR 15,121 crore as of September 30, Northern Arc is backed by notable investors like Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation, LeapFrog, and 360 ONE.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Side Hustle

At 16, She Started a Side Hustle While 'Stuck at Home.' Now It's on Track to Earn Over $3.1 Million This Year.

Evangelina Petrakis, 21, was in high school when she posted on social media for fun — then realized a business opportunity.

By Amanda Breen
Business News

Remote Work Enthusiast Kevin O'Leary Does TV Appearance Wearing Suit Jacket, Tie and Pajama Bottoms

"Shark Tank" star Kevin O'Leary looks all business—until you see the wide view.

By Erin Davis
Health & Wellness

I'm a CEO, Founder and Father of 2 — Here Are 3 Practices That Help Me Maintain My Sanity.

This is a combination of active practices that I've put together over a decade of my intense entrepreneurial journey.

By Martins Lasmanis
Growing a Business

Why 'Founder Mode' is Not a One-Size-Fits-All Solution to Leadership

The founder-driven approach can boost a business's growth, but transitioning from "founder mode" to a balanced leadership style is essential for sustained success and scaling.

By Kristopher Tait
Growing a Business

PR vs. Marketing — Which One Delivers Better ROI for Your Business?

PR builds trust and credibility over time, while marketing drives short-term sales through targeted campaigns, making both essential for business success, depending on goals and budget.

By Alex Quin
Business News

San Francisco's Train System Is Still Run on Floppy Disks. It May Finally Get an Upgrade.

Officials approve a $212 million plan to replace its wildly outdated train control system.

By David James