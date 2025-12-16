The investment supports the company's focus on clean, connected and future ready urban mobility solutions.

Padmini VNA Group has received an investment of INR 750 crores from global investment firm Norwest for a minority stake, marking an important step in the Indian engineering group's next phase of growth and transformation.

The investment supports the company's focus on clean, connected and future ready urban mobility solutions.

Founded in 1991, Padmini VNA Group is a promoter driven auto component and mobility solutions provider with more than three decades of manufacturing and innovation experience. The Group operates through Padmini VNA Mechatronics, PV Clean Mobility Technologies and Padmini E Drive, offering products and systems across mechatronics, electronics and clean mobility technologies.

The company has built a strong research and development base, with more than 30 percent of its workforce engaged in R and D activities. It holds over 100 patents and employs more than 200 R and D professionals working on next generation automotive control systems and connected mobility solutions.

Padmini VNA Group has a global footprint across Europe, Asia and North America and employs over 2,100 people across three manufacturing facilities.

Over the years, the Group has developed a wide product portfolio that includes emission control solutions, sensors, braking applications, thermal management systems, actuators, seat solutions, motors, solenoid valves and advanced E Drive technologies. It supplies to Indian and global original equipment manufacturers across two wheeler, passenger vehicle, commercial vehicle and off road segments.

Through this partnership, Padmini VNA Group and Norwest plan to support innovation, scale capabilities and expand into new markets globally. EY Ernst and Young and Trilegal acted as advisors to Padmini VNA Group on the transaction.