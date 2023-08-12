NS Kannan Appointed As Independent Director On Wipro's Board The Indian IT services company called Wipro has appointed financial services industry veteran NS Kannan to its Board of Directors for five years effective October 1, 2023.

By Kavya Pillai

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

YouTube

The Indian IT services company called Wipro has appointed financial services industry veteran NS Kannan to its Board of Directors for five years effective October 1, 2023. Rishad Premji, Chairman of Wipro told Business Today, "We are pleased to have Kannan on our Board. Kannan is a veteran of the financial services industry, and Wipro will greatly benefit from his leadership experience, and expertise across finance, strategy, corporate governance, risk management, and beyond."

Kannan will serve as an Independent Director on the board. He has over 30 years of experience in the financial services domain, including banking and insurance. He has recently superannuated as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer at ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Co. Ltd. On his appointment, Kannan said, "I am excited and honoured to join the board of Wipro, an iconic values and purpose-driven company that is a key technology partner to some of the most respected clients globally. I look forward to contributing to its next phase of growth and impact."

Previously, the financial services industry veteran served in various leadership roles in the ICICI group, including as Executive Director and CFO of ICICI Bank. He has also served as the Chairman/ Non-Executive Director of various ICICI group companies. Kannan has also been part of various committees constituted by the Government of India and various regulatory bodies, including, appointed by RBI as an advisor to resolve DHFL as the First Financial Service provider under the Indian Bankruptcy Code, Member of the Corporate Bonds and Securitisation Advisory Committee of SEBI, and Chairman of the Regulatory Review Committee formed by Life & General Insurance Councils.

He was also a member of the Insurance Advisory Committee constituted by IRDAI, and RBI Steering Committee on the implementation of Indian Accounting Standards. Kannan holds a graduate degree in Mechanical Engineering from NIT, Trichy, Chartered Financial Analyst from the ICFAI, and a Postgraduate Diploma in Management from IIM, Bangalore.

Related Topics

News and Trends WIPRO

Most Popular

See all
News and Trends

T-Hub, Atal Incubation Center Select 23 Startups For Sustainability Cohort

The cohort, which comprises 23 cutting-edge startups, will undergo a 100-day intensive program aimed at fostering solutions to pressing sustainability challenges

By Teena Jose
News and Trends

Bluwheelz Raises $500,000 In Seed Funding

The funding will also enable Bluwheelz to invest in advanced technology and innovations, enhance its service offerings, and further strengthen its partnerships with various stakeholders in the electric mobility ecosystem

By Teena Jose
News and Trends

3 Factors That Led to an Increase in Indian Start-ups

The number of start-ups in the country has jumped from 471 in 2016 to a gigantic 72,993 in 2022. Building a start-up is no longer a theory or dream. It is very much a reality.

By Paromita Gupta
Growing a Business

10 AI Tools That You Should Be Using In Your Business This Year

Here are 10 AI tools that you can be using today to help increase productivity and hopefully profits.

By Gene Marks
Starting a Business

This Start-up is Turning Stubble Waste into Sustainable Packaging

Dharaksha was incubated at RCB (Regional Center for Bio-Technology) and initiated with on-ground research and development activities, including engaging with farmers in the villages of Punjab and Haryana to gain insights into the practice of burning stubble waste and understand the underlying reasons behind this phenomenon

By Paromita Gupta
Business News

Millions of Amazon Packages Will Now Arrive Without Any Packaging At All

The e-commerce giant is now offering customers the option of less or zero packaging. Customer responses have ranged from criticism to praise for the eco-friendly move.

By Madeline Garfinkle