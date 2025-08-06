NSDL Makes Strong Market Debut with 17% Listing Gains NSDL has now become the second depository services provider to be listed on Indian exchanges, following Central Depository Services Ltd. (CDSL), which has been publicly traded since 2017.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Freepik

Shares of National Securities Depository Ltd. (NSDL) made a robust debut on the stock markets on Wednesday, August 6, listing at INR 880, a 10 per cent premium over its issue price of INR 800. The stock extended its gains during the session, closing at INR 937, up 17 per cent, reflecting strong investor confidence in the depository's long-term potential.

NSDL has now become the second depository services provider to be listed on Indian exchanges, following Central Depository Services Ltd. (CDSL), which has been publicly traded since 2017. NSDL is the older of the two and handles a larger share of India's demat accounts by value, managing over INR 400 lakh crore worth of securities as of 2024.

The company's INR 4,011 crore IPO saw overwhelming investor interest, with the issue being subscribed 41 times, garnering bids worth over INR 1.1 lakh crore.

The qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) led the rally, subscribing 104 times their allotted quota, while non-institutional investors (NIIs) subscribed 35 times, and retail investors subscribed 8 times the available portion.

NSDL priced its issue at INR 800 per share, and its strong grey market premium leading up to the listing hinted at a potential 17 per cent upside, which materialized on the debut day. The company generates revenue by charging annual communication and connectivity fees to its depository participants, based on bandwidth and operational usage.

NSDL operates India's first and largest securities depository. It facilitates the electronic settlement of trades by enabling the seamless transfer of securities between investors and clearing corporations.

NSDL's network of over 270 depository participants (DPs) also handles off-market transfers, corporate actions, and pledge/hypothecation services. All stock exchange-cleared trades are settled through its secure and centralized platform, ensuring transparency and efficiency in the capital markets.

Indian equities ended mixed on Wednesday. The Nifty 50 opened at 24,641, briefly touched 24,671, and slipped to a low of 24,544 during intraday trading. While banking and financial services stocks remained stable, sectors like IT, pharmaceuticals, media, and consumer goods underperformed.

The RBI's decision to maintain the status quo on policy rates, coupled with global concerns around tariff threats from the U.S., kept overall sentiment defensive. NSDL shares closed at INR 936 on the BSE, solidifying a strong start for the depository firm, according to Ashika Institutional Equities.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Side Hustle

At 24, She Immigrated to the U.S. and Worked at Walmart. Then She Turned Savings Into a 'Magic' Side Hustle Surpassing $1 Million This Year.

Mehek Khera was burnt out and grappling with health issues when inspiration struck.

By Amanda Breen
News and Trends

Reliance Writes Off USD 200 Mn Investment in Dunzo

Reliance had entered the quick commerce market by leading a USD 240 million funding round in Dunzo in January 2022. It acquired a 26 percent stake, positioning itself alongside other major backers such as Google, which held a 19.3 percent stake.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Business News

OpenAI Just Released a New ChatGPT That's 'Much Smarter Across the Board,' According to Its CEO. Here Are Some GPT-5 Prompts to Get You Started.

Using the previous version, GPT-4, now feels "miserable," OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said.

By Erin Davis
News and Trends

IIM Bangalore Launches PEVC Research Centre to Strengthen Industry-Academia Collaboration

The initiative aims to bridge academic research with the dynamic needs of India's PEVC ecosystem. It will support advanced research, offer specialised academic programmes, host sector-focused events, and act as a forum for policy discussions.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Meta Platforms Reshape Financial Product Buying in India: Study

Short-form videos, creator-led Reels, and direct business messaging are emerging as key tools in financial discovery, evaluation, and purchase

By Entrepreneur Staff