NSE and WE HUB Ink MoU to Empower Women Entrepreneurs and Boost Financial Literacy in Telangana This strategic collaboration will focus on enhancing financial awareness through investor awareness programs (IAPs), guiding women-led micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in accessing capital via NSE's EMERGE platform, and implementing a comprehensive Student Skilling Program in the BFSI (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance) sector.

In a landmark move aimed at strengthening financial literacy and fostering women-led entrepreneurship, the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) and the WE HUB Foundation, a Government of Telangana initiative, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to launch multiple impactful programs across the state.

This strategic collaboration will focus on enhancing financial awareness through investor awareness programs (IAPs), guiding women-led micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in accessing capital via NSE's EMERGE platform, and implementing a comprehensive Student Skilling Program in the BFSI (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance) sector.

The MoU was exchanged in the presence of Telangana's Hon'ble Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, D Shridhar Babu, and Danasari Anasuya Seethakka, among other dignitaries. It was formally signed by Sriram Krishnan, Chief Business Development Officer, NSE, and Sita Pallacholla, CEO, WE HUB Foundation.

Sanjay Kumar, IAS, Special Chief Secretary, ITE&C and I&C Departments, and Sita Pallacholla jointly commented: "We are pleased to collaborate with NSE on this initiative. Empowering women entrepreneurs and creating meaningful skilling opportunities are vital steps toward a resilient economy."

The MoU outlines a roadmap that includes seminars, workshops, roadshows, and mentorship to help MSMEs scale through IPO fundraising. It also promotes financial education for students, enhancing their employability in Telangana's evolving economy.

Shri Sriram Krishnan added, "This collaboration is a critical step in our mission to build a financially informed and inclusive ecosystem. With WE HUB's reach and our expertise, we aim to create real, scalable impact."

NSE has already conducted over 14,600 IAPs and trained 7,500+ students under its skilling program. With 615 companies listed on NSE EMERGE having raised over INR 17,083 crore, this initiative promises to unlock new capital and growth avenues for Telangana's businesses and youth alike.
