NSE Appoints Former MCA Secretary and IFSCA Chief Srinivas Injeti to Public Interest Director Role A 1983-batch IAS officer from the Odisha cadre, Injeti has over four decades of experience in corporate and financial regulation, insolvency and competition law, corporate governance, and public policy.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Srinivas Injeti

Srinivas Injeti, former Secretary at the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) and founding Chairperson of the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA), has been appointed as a Public Interest Director at the National Stock Exchange (NSE), according to an official release.

A 1983-batch IAS officer from the Odisha cadre, Injeti has over four decades of experience in corporate and financial regulation, insolvency and competition law, corporate governance, and public policy. His professional expertise also covers chartered accountancy, cost accountancy, and company secretary practices.

During his career in the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, he led several governance reforms and played a key role in strengthening the framework for independent directors. He also chaired high-level committees such as the Insolvency Law Committee, the Competition Law Review Committee, the Committee on Decriminalisation of the Companies Act, and the High-Level Committee on Corporate Social Responsibility.

As Chairperson of the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority, Injeti was instrumental in widening the scope of price controls to include essential medicines and medical devices, ensuring greater access to affordable healthcare products.

He is also a member of a Securities and Exchange Board of India committee reviewing the code of conflicts, with the aim of enhancing the framework for managing conflicts of interest and disclosures.

Kaushlendra Sinha, CEO of the Indian Association for Gold Excellence and Standards, where Injeti serves as Chairman, said, "We are privileged to have Mr. Injeti's guidance. His knowledge and expertise will be invaluable in driving transparency and strengthening governance practices."

Public Interest Directors are appointed with SEBI's approval to provide independent oversight and strengthen governance in exchanges, clearing corporations, and depositories.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Business News

AI Could Cause 99% of All Workers to Be Unemployed in the Next Five Years, Says Computer Science Professor

Professor Roman Yampolskiy predicted that artificial general intelligence would be developed and used by 2030, leading to mass automation.

By Sherin Shibu
News and Trends

AutoDukan and Kaleidofin Capital Raise Fresh Funding Rounds

The below brands have announced their latest funding rounds.

By Entrepreneur Staff
By Amanda Breen
Technology

AI Is Opening Up New Roles Which Didn't Exist a Year Ago: Puneet Chandok of Microsoft

AI orchestrators, agent bosses, workflow designers, software optimizers, are some of the roles which have come up, says Microsoft India and South Asia, president, Puneet Chandok

By Shrabona Ghosh
Leadership

The Difference Between Entrepreneurs Who Survive Crises and Those Who Don't

In a business world accelerated by AI, visibility alone is fragile. Here's how strategic silence and consistency can turn reputation into your most powerful asset.

By Gio Talente