Srinivas Injeti, former Secretary at the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) and founding Chairperson of the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA), has been appointed as a Public Interest Director at the National Stock Exchange (NSE), according to an official release.

A 1983-batch IAS officer from the Odisha cadre, Injeti has over four decades of experience in corporate and financial regulation, insolvency and competition law, corporate governance, and public policy. His professional expertise also covers chartered accountancy, cost accountancy, and company secretary practices.

During his career in the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, he led several governance reforms and played a key role in strengthening the framework for independent directors. He also chaired high-level committees such as the Insolvency Law Committee, the Competition Law Review Committee, the Committee on Decriminalisation of the Companies Act, and the High-Level Committee on Corporate Social Responsibility.

As Chairperson of the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority, Injeti was instrumental in widening the scope of price controls to include essential medicines and medical devices, ensuring greater access to affordable healthcare products.

He is also a member of a Securities and Exchange Board of India committee reviewing the code of conflicts, with the aim of enhancing the framework for managing conflicts of interest and disclosures.

Kaushlendra Sinha, CEO of the Indian Association for Gold Excellence and Standards, where Injeti serves as Chairman, said, "We are privileged to have Mr. Injeti's guidance. His knowledge and expertise will be invaluable in driving transparency and strengthening governance practices."

Public Interest Directors are appointed with SEBI's approval to provide independent oversight and strengthen governance in exchanges, clearing corporations, and depositories.