NTT DATA has announced the launch of a Smart AI Agent™ Ecosystem designed to support enterprise adoption of agentic AI across industries such as healthcare, automotive, finance, supply chain, and marketing. The company also revealed a new patented plug-in that allows legacy RPA bots to function as autonomous agents, aiming to reduce technological debt for businesses.

The Smart AI Agent framework includes a set of managed services, industry-specific solutions, and a marketplace of tools, models, and accelerators. The company stated that these agents are already being used to support processes such as summarising insurance appeals in healthcare, analysing manufacturing defects in the automotive sector, and verifying KYC requirements in banking.

"The rapid evolution of AI presents both immense opportunities and challenges for businesses," said Yutaka Sasaki, President and CEO of NTT DATA Group. "At NTT DATA, we have developed the comprehensive capabilities needed to guide our clients through these transformative times and empower them to shape their future with the power of AI."

The firm's agentic AI services are designed to work across major cloud platforms, including Azure, AWS, and Google Cloud, and offer tools for multi-agent orchestration. A recent solution enables companies to repurpose existing RPA bots into AI agents without rebuilding entire workflows.

"AI is causing a massive shift similar to the early days of the internet — reshaping how we work, solve problems and create value," said Abhijit Dubey, CEO of NTT DATA.