Bengaluru-based electric vehicle OEM Numeros Motors has partnered with the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bhubaneswar to launch a two-year research initiative aimed at revolutionising electric mobility through rare earth-free motor technologies. The agreement, signed this week, marks a significant step in advancing India's self-reliant and sustainable EV ecosystem.

The collaboration will focus on developing robust, cost-effective, and indigenous electric motor solutions that do not rely on rare earth materials—key components in conventional EV motors. This aligns with the national vision of reducing import dependency while advancing clean mobility goals.

"Innovation is at the core of everything we do at Numeros Motors," said Shreyas Shibulal, Founder and CEO. "Our partnership with IIT Bhubaneswar marks a significant step in our mission to transform India's electric mobility landscape. Rare earth-free motor technologies will play a crucial role in building sustainable, affordable, and truly indigenous EVs. Scaling these technologies will help reduce import dependency, lower production costs, and contribute meaningfully to a greener, more self-reliant EV ecosystem."

The research will combine IIT Bhubaneswar's academic strength in electrical engineering with Numeros Motors' deep industry expertise in drivetrain systems to co-develop scalable, high-performance solutions.

Prof Shreepad Karmalkar, Director of IIT Bhubaneswar, commented, "Industry-Academia collaboration and entrepreneurship are among our primary focus areas. We are happy to collaborate with Numeros Motors in the field of electric vehicles with a vision to ensure sustainability." He also emphasised the role of the institute's Research and Entrepreneurship Park in fostering EV innovation.

Dr Ankit Dalal, Assistant Professor at IIT Bhubaneswar, added, "This partnership represents a shared commitment to sustainable innovation and cutting-edge engineering. With Numeros' industry leadership and our research capabilities, we look forward to creating impactful solutions for the future of electric mobility."

Founded in 2019, Numeros Motors is known for its indigenous electric two-wheelers and has completed India's largest EV pilot test, covering over 13.9 million kilometres. With over 200 IP filings, a growing national footprint, and a state-of-the-art facility near Bengaluru, the company continues to push boundaries in sustainable transport.