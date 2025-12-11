The funding will support the company's expansion of enterprise and Global Capability Center focused workspaces across the city.

Early stage venture capital firm NuVentures has invested an undisclosed amount in ClayWorks, a Bengaluru-based provider of sustainable workspace solutions.

Founded in 2017 by Rahul Singh and Abhijith Shashidhar, ClayWorks designs and manages eco-friendly, design forward and human centric office spaces.

The company claims to operate 16 centres with more than 13,500 seats and over one million square feet of workspace in Bengaluru. ClayWorks is projecting revenues of INR 100 crore for the current financial year, reflecting strong demand from large enterprises and global teams.

Visveswaran Kartik, Partner at NuVentures, said, "The growth of hybrid work and the need for corporate ESG compliance is making traditional office spaces obsolete. ClayWorks has cracked the code on building a profitable, scalable and premium product that meets modern enterprise needs."

Abhijith Shashidhar, Co-founder and Director, said, "This partnership with NuVentures enables us to accelerate our mission of building world class workspaces for enterprise teams and GCCs. With this strategic capital infusion, we are ready to scale faster while staying true to our core philosophy of human sense at work."

Rahul Singh, Co-founder and Director, added that the company aims to reach close to INR 200 crore in annual revenue over the next year as it expands its GCC ready footprint.

ClayWorks recently launched new centres in Whitefield and Electronic City. Clients including OneAdvanced India and Practo highlighted its commitment to sustainability, flexibility and operational efficiency.

NuVentures, founded in 2015, invests in early stage companies across AI, fintech, retail tech and enterprise SaaS, with a portfolio that includes BigBasket, Acko, MuSigma, HomeLane and Scripbox.