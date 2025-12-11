NuVentures Invests in ClayWorks to Boost Sustainable Workspace Expansion The funding will support the company's expansion of enterprise and Global Capability Center focused workspaces across the city.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

[L-R] Abhijith Shashidhar and Rahul Singh, Co-founders and Directors at ClayWorks

Early stage venture capital firm NuVentures has invested an undisclosed amount in ClayWorks, a Bengaluru-based provider of sustainable workspace solutions.

The funding will support the company's expansion of enterprise and Global Capability Center focused workspaces across the city.

Founded in 2017 by Rahul Singh and Abhijith Shashidhar, ClayWorks designs and manages eco-friendly, design forward and human centric office spaces.

The company claims to operate 16 centres with more than 13,500 seats and over one million square feet of workspace in Bengaluru. ClayWorks is projecting revenues of INR 100 crore for the current financial year, reflecting strong demand from large enterprises and global teams.

Visveswaran Kartik, Partner at NuVentures, said, "The growth of hybrid work and the need for corporate ESG compliance is making traditional office spaces obsolete. ClayWorks has cracked the code on building a profitable, scalable and premium product that meets modern enterprise needs."

Abhijith Shashidhar, Co-founder and Director, said, "This partnership with NuVentures enables us to accelerate our mission of building world class workspaces for enterprise teams and GCCs. With this strategic capital infusion, we are ready to scale faster while staying true to our core philosophy of human sense at work."

Rahul Singh, Co-founder and Director, added that the company aims to reach close to INR 200 crore in annual revenue over the next year as it expands its GCC ready footprint.

ClayWorks recently launched new centres in Whitefield and Electronic City. Clients including OneAdvanced India and Practo highlighted its commitment to sustainability, flexibility and operational efficiency.

NuVentures, founded in 2015, invests in early stage companies across AI, fintech, retail tech and enterprise SaaS, with a portfolio that includes BigBasket, Acko, MuSigma, HomeLane and Scripbox.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Branding

Creating a Brand: How To Build a Brand From Scratch

Every business needs good branding to succeed. Discover the basics and key tips to building a successful brand in this detailed guide.

By John Williams
Innovation

It's Time to Rethink Research and Development. Here's What Must Change.

R&D can't live in a lab anymore. Today's leaders fuse science, strategy, sustainability and people to turn discovery into real-world value.

By Anantha Desikan
Marketing

How to Better Manage Your Sales Process

Get your priorities in order, and watch sales roll in.

By Tony Parinello
Business News

AI Agents Can Help Businesses Be '10 Times More Productive,' According to a Nvidia VP. Here's What They Are and How Much They Cost.

In a new interview with Entrepreneur, Nvidia's Vice President of AI Software, Kari Briski, explains how AI agents will "transform" the way we work — and sooner than you think.

By Sherin Shibu
Starting a Business

Passion-Driven vs. Purpose-Driven Businesses — What's the Difference, and Why Does It Matter?

Passion and purpose are both powerful forces in entrepreneurship, but they are not the same.

By Athalia Monae