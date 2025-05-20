Nvidia and Foxconn to Build AI Factory in Taiwan "We're going to build an AI factory right for you (Foxconn) to use, for me to use, and for Taiwan's entire ecosystem to use," says Jensen Huang, Nvidia, CEO

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Freepik

Nvidia and Foxconn have announced a joint plan to build a large-scale AI supercomputer in Taiwan, which will be operated by Foxconn's subsidiary, Big Innovation Company. Revealed during the Computex 2025 trade show, the project is backed by Taiwan's National Science and Technology Council and is being described as a national AI infrastructure initiative.

The supercomputer will feature 10,000 of Nvidia's latest Blackwell GPUs and will incorporate the company's Blackwell Ultra systems, including the GB300 NVL72 rack-scale platform. It is expected to become one of the most powerful AI computing systems in Asia, offering access to startups, researchers, and enterprises across various sectors. The infrastructure will be integrated with Nvidia DGX Cloud Lepton, enabling flexible GPU use for a wide range of users.

Foxconn Chairman Young Liu said the facility will be built in phases and will eventually reach 100 megawatts of power, depending on electricity availability. "We know that power is a very critical resource in Taiwan. I don't want to use the word 'shortage'. So it will take a few steps to reach 100 megawatts. We'll start with 20 megawatts… then add another 40," he said. Initial development is planned in the city of Kaohsiung, with additional locations under consideration.

The AI computing centre is part of Taiwan's broader aim to strengthen its AI capabilities and support domestic innovation. Government officials have indicated that the facility will be central to efforts in AI education, healthcare, urban planning, and industry-led research.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, speaking at the event, described the project as an asset for Taiwan's wider tech community. "We're going to build an AI factory right for you (Foxconn) to use, for me to use, and for Taiwan's entire ecosystem to use," he said, noting that Nvidia currently has around 350 partners in the country.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Side Hustle

Want to Start a Side Hustle Helping a Small Business? Here Are the Gigs That Pay the Most.

It's National Small Business Month — and a great time to start a side hustle.

By Amanda Breen
News and Trends

PaySprint Raises USD 3 Mn in Series A Funding

The fresh capital will be used to deepen adoption of PaySprint's SprintNXT and Escrow Infrastructure, expand AI-driven capabilities in onboarding and fraud detection, strengthen banking and enterprise partnerships, and scale its product and engineering teams.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

From IIT Kanpur to Global Unicorns: Naveen Tewari's Relentless Pursuit of Creation

"It was not until Harvard Business School that the idea of creation began to crystallise, "They weren't interested in conversations about industries or markets. They were just obsessed with creation," Naveen Tewari, Founder of InMobi and Glance

By Punita Sabharwal
News and Trends

India Leads Asia-Pacific in Cybersecurity Maturity: Report

AI-driven cybersecurity investments set to rise by 41.45 per cent in India; cyber budgets now account for 13 per cent of company revenue

By Entrepreneur Staff
Business News

IBM Replaced Hundreds of HR Workers With AI, According to Its CEO

IBM CEO Arvind Krishna said the move led to more hiring in other areas.

By Sherin Shibu