Nvidia on Wednesday became the first company to reach a market valuation of USD 4 trillion, underlining Wall Street's growing conviction that artificial intelligence (AI) is set to fundamentally reshape the global economy. Its stock rose sharply in early trading, reaching as high as USD 164.42 per share before retreating slightly to close at USD 162.88, still up 1.8 per cent on the day and just under the record milestone.

"The market has an incredible certainty that AI is the future," noted Steve Sosnick, Chief Strategist at Interactive Brokers. "Nvidia is certainly the company most positioned to benefit from that gold rush."

Led by Taiwan-born electrical engineer Jensen Huang, Nvidia now commands a market value surpassing the gross domestic product (GDP) of major economies such as France, the United Kingdom, and India. Its continued rise has buoyed broader equity markets, especially the tech-heavy Nasdaq, which also notched a new record on Wednesday.

A portion of the rally was attributed to investor relief following former President Donald Trump's recent decision to scale back some of the harsher tariff measures that had rattled global markets earlier this year. Although new trade restrictions have been introduced in recent weeks, markets have largely absorbed the shocks, reflecting a broader belief in the resilience of the US tech sector.

Technology analyst Angelo Zino of CFRA Research suggested that Nvidia has become a key piece in geopolitical negotiations. "We've seen the administration using Nvidia chips as a bargaining chip," he said, pointing to the company's recent agreement to develop AI infrastructure in Saudi Arabia during Trump's May state visit.

Despite ongoing US export controls affecting sales to China which cost Nvidia an estimated USD 4.5 billion in the latest quarter. The company still reported nearly USD 19 billion in earnings, highlighting robust global demand for its hardware.

Nvidia's powerful graphics processing units (GPUs) are central to many generative AI technologies, from autonomous vehicles to industrial automation and robotics. Its latest innovation, the Blackwell platform, has further reinforced its dominance, offering enhanced processing power and enabling real-time digital twins — a tool accelerating product development across sectors such as aerospace and manufacturing.

In 2025 so far, Nvidia's shares have climbed more than 21 per cent, far outpacing the Nasdaq's 6.7 per cent gain.