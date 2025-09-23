Nvidia Eyes Record $100 Billion Commitment to ChatGPT Creator OpenAI OpenAI, which already set records with a USD 40 billion fundraising round in March, would again cement its place in history if Nvidia follows through with the full USD 100 billion.

Nvidia is preparing to pour as much as $100 billion into OpenAI, a move that could set a new benchmark as the largest investment ever made in a VC-backed company.

The deal establishes a sweeping partnership in which Nvidia will provide chips to power and train OpenAI's models, with OpenAI expected to roll out at least 10 gigawatts of capacity as systems go live. The first phase of deployment is slated for the first half of 2026.

"This is the biggest AI infrastructure project in history," Nvidia founder and CEO Jensen Huang told CNBC. "This partnership is about building an AI infrastructure that enables AI to go from the labs into the world."

"Everything starts with compute," said Sam Altman, OpenAI's co-founder and CEO. "Compute infrastructure will be the basis for the economy of the future, and we will utilize what we're building with Nvidia to both create new AI breakthroughs and empower people and businesses with them at scale."
