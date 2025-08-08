NxtGen Launches Indigenous Open Source-Based Agentic AI Platform

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

NxtGen, a leader in sovereign cloud and AI infrastructure, today announced general availability of 'M', a next-generation open AI platform that transforms human intent into real-world outcomes using intelligent, agentic workflows.

Positioned as India's alternative to ChatGPT, 'M' claims to set a new benchmark for sovereign, high-performance AI built entirely by open systems and hosted on one of India's most advanced AI infrastructure. NxtGen invites organizations of all sizes to collaborate to offer their real-world use cases for the users of "M" to enhance the access and utility of AI for all users.

Named after the first sound human beings ever make, 'M' symbolizes the beginning of awareness, intelligence, and connection. It pays homage to human origin while being engineered to power the future of digital interaction.

"Unlike traditional AI tools focused on conversation, "M" is a modular and action-oriented platform that empowers individuals and enterprises to automate tasks, orchestrate services, and integrate real-world workflows seamlessly and securely. NxtGen will work with organisations to enable utility for users, from scheduling medical consultation or support during an energy to booking a movie ticket and ordering food or triggering enterprise workflows. This is made possible through their own agentic middleware platform, which connects users to services via intelligent calling of best-in-class AI models and tools," the company said in a statement.

At its core, 'M' uses an opensource model to analyze what the user is expecting and dynamically invokes the most appropriate open-source model for each task. This multi-model approach is transparent to the user, enabling seamless interaction across a wide range of services while preserving context, accuracy, and speed. "M" leverages opensource as a base and is architected to always leverage best available models.

"Today we leverage Llama 4 models, DeepSeek 671B model for expert reasoning and logic and is possible due to NxtGen's advanced AI infrastructure. As India builds its own models and leverages AI for education, research and increased productivity, 'M' is the gateway for AI technology for the world benefit from," NxtGen said.

"With 'M', we are proving that open source and agentic AI can stand shoulder-to-shoulder with any frontier closed-source model. Built on the best unquantized reasoning and Mixture-of-Experts models from the open-source community, 'M' is powered by our own agentic middleware, enabling tool calling, web search, document inference, and seamless integration with diverse business APIs. This isn't just an AI model; it's a bridge to real-world outcomes. Today, I am inviting organisations to integrate their services into 'M', so their customers can access them through natural text or voice conversations. Together, we can make open, capable, and connected AI the default for the entire world and liberate AI from the few," said Rajgopal, MD and CEO, NxtGen.