NxtWave Raises $33 Million From Greater Pacific Capital

The company claimed to be building India's largest online employability platform for new-age technology careers

learn more about Teena Jose

By Teena Jose

Company handout

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Upskilling company, NxtWave, has raised $33 million in its latest fundraising round, led by Greater Pacific Capital (GPC), a leading international private equity firm. NxtWave's existing venture investor Orios Venture Partners also participated in the current round.

"We're excited to have GPC as a new partner in our journey. Making India a powerhouse of technologies starts with upskilling our youth. Together, we'll bring high-quality, employability-focused education to India's youth and equip them for the jobs of the future at scale. With NEP 2020, the Indian Government has created a highly supportive environment for skill-based learning. This decade belongs to India," said Rahul Attuluri, co-founder and CEO, NxtWave.

The company has been extremely successful in creating job-ready tech professionals through its training programs. Over the last couple of years, more than 1250 companies, from fast-growing startups to Fortune 500 giants, have hired thousands of NxtWave learners, claimed by the company in a statement.

"India has world-class engineering institutes, and as the country positions itself as one of the leaders of the information era, the country needs to build the capacity to provide quality learning, particularly in artificial intelligence, for 500 million young Indians. Leveraging technology to fill this gap is the key to unlocking India's economic potential and providing quality employment to its youth, which NxtWave is doing. We are excited to partner with NxtWave to rapidly scale its platform and provide access to high-quality education and training for India's youth for this exciting global growth area," Ketan Patel, founder and CEO of GPC.

Founded by Sashank Reddy Gujjula, Anupam Pedarla and Rahul Attuluri, NxtWave claimed to be building India's largest online employability platform for new-age technology careers.
Teena Jose

News Desk Reporter with Entrepreneur India

Teena is a post graduate in financial journalism. She has an avid interest in content creation, digital media and fashion.

Related Topics

Funding News and Trends Employment upskilling

Most Popular

See all
Living

How to Pick Up Good Habits That You Don't Ditch After a Week

Here are fifteen tips that will help you develop new habits and actually keep them.

By John Rampton

Science & Technology

ChatGPT: What Is It and How Does It Work?

ChatGPT is the latest development in commercial AI technology. Keep reading to find out what ChatGPT is and how it works.

By Entrepreneur Staff

Leadership

Perfectionist Leadership: What It Is and Why You Need It

Leaders can't thrive simply on charisma and an aspiring vision. They need to create cultures of attention, affirmation, quality and fairness.

By Ryan Lui

Living

How to Stop Self-Sabotaging Habits That Are Costing You Time, Money and Happiness

The good news? It is possible for you to change your behavior. This article will teach you how to identify and stop self-defeating patterns.

By John Rampton

Growing a Business

Practical Solutions to the Top 5 Challenges for Founders in 2023

Here are the most common challenges for founders in 2023 and practical solutions for each

By Judah Longgrear

News and Trends

Function As a Country, Says IMF To Pakistan

Kristalina Georgieva has reportedly said that Pakistan needs to take strong measures to avoid getting into a dangerous place where its debt needs to be restructured

By Teena Jose