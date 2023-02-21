Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Upskilling company, NxtWave, has raised $33 million in its latest fundraising round, led by Greater Pacific Capital (GPC), a leading international private equity firm. NxtWave's existing venture investor Orios Venture Partners also participated in the current round.

"We're excited to have GPC as a new partner in our journey. Making India a powerhouse of technologies starts with upskilling our youth. Together, we'll bring high-quality, employability-focused education to India's youth and equip them for the jobs of the future at scale. With NEP 2020, the Indian Government has created a highly supportive environment for skill-based learning. This decade belongs to India," said Rahul Attuluri, co-founder and CEO, NxtWave.

The company has been extremely successful in creating job-ready tech professionals through its training programs. Over the last couple of years, more than 1250 companies, from fast-growing startups to Fortune 500 giants, have hired thousands of NxtWave learners, claimed by the company in a statement.

"India has world-class engineering institutes, and as the country positions itself as one of the leaders of the information era, the country needs to build the capacity to provide quality learning, particularly in artificial intelligence, for 500 million young Indians. Leveraging technology to fill this gap is the key to unlocking India's economic potential and providing quality employment to its youth, which NxtWave is doing. We are excited to partner with NxtWave to rapidly scale its platform and provide access to high-quality education and training for India's youth for this exciting global growth area," Ketan Patel, founder and CEO of GPC.

Founded by Sashank Reddy Gujjula, Anupam Pedarla and Rahul Attuluri, NxtWave claimed to be building India's largest online employability platform for new-age technology careers.