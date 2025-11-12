Nyayanidhi Raises $2 Mn in Seed Funding Led by 3one4 Capital Founded in 2024 by Adithya LHS, Chakshu Masagali, and Pratik Pany, graduates of NIT Surathkal, Duke University, and Georgetown Law, Nyayanidhi uses artificial intelligence and automation to make legal documentation, translations, and filings 10 times faster and more reliable.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

(L-R) Founders Chakshu Masagali, Adithya LHS, Pratik Pany.

Nyayanidhi, a Bengaluru-based technology company building a litigation operating system, has raised USD 2 million in seed funding led by 3one4 Capital, with participation from DeVC, PeerCheque, Force Ventures, and angel investors, including Nishchay Ag, Co-founder of Jar.

Founded in 2024 by Adithya LHS, Chakshu Masagali, and Pratik Pany, graduates of NIT Surathkal, Duke University, and Georgetown Law, Nyayanidhi uses artificial intelligence and automation to make legal documentation, translations, and filings 10 times faster and more reliable.

Nyayanidhi is aiming to build the digital infrastructure layer for litigation in India, designed to lower the time and cost of litigation while improving transparency and accessibility for all stakeholders. By standardising processes and maintaining rigorous quality controls, Nyayanidhi said that it builds trust in the dispute resolution process itself, allowing for cases to be handled with precision and accountability.

Adithya LHS, CEO and Co-founder of Nyayanidhi, said, "We are building Nyayanidhi as the digital infrastructure for litigation in India, a platform that brings speed, predictability, and accountability to legal work. Unlike vertical AI SaaS, Nyayanidhi partners with advocates to be the humans-in-the-loop who verify AI-driven knowledge work and deliver accurate legal services in hours. Our goal is to help clients reach resolutions swiftly and with greater confidence. We believe technology can remove much of the uncertainty that slows down legal processes. By combining data, process discipline, and collaboration with advocates, we want to make legal work more open, uniform, and goal-focused."

Sonal Saldanha, Principal at 3one4 Capital, said, "Nyayanidhi is addressing a real gap in India's legal ecosystem. By focusing on measurable results, the team is enabling a streamlined and more reliable litigation process. We are proud to partner with Adithya, Chakshu, and Pratik as they build the operating system for litigation in India."

Nyayanidhi said that it has seen early success through pilots inside high courts and enterprise partnerships, and multilingual drafting support. According to the company, the platform has already processed thousands of litigation cases, reflecting successful adoption across diverse legal contexts.

Nyayanidhi said that the funding will help it expand its network of advocate partners, strengthen its AI infrastructure, deepen government partnerships, and grow operations across more states.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Starting a Business

Why You Don't Need to Be an Expert to Start Your Business

On this episode of "America's Favorite Mom and Pop Shops®," learn how understanding people — and listening to data — helped this entrepreneur with no professional cooking experience open Poppy's, a thriving café in Brooklyn.

By Jason Feifer
News and Trends

Ochre Spirits Closes Seed Round Led by Ah! Ventures

The capital will be used to deepen its presence in South and Western India, strengthen production, and expand its growing portfolio across categories such as whisky, gin, and agave spirits.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Bombay Shaving Company closes ₹136 Cr Funding led by Sixth Sense Ventures; Eyes for IPO

Bombay Shaving Company also announced its financials with a net revenue run-rate of INR 550 Cr+ and achieved PAT profitability, having doubled its performance over FY25. The company said that the fundraising serves as a strategic step to consolidate as the brand gears up for a potential IPO.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Growing a Business

How to Balance the Personal and Professional When Running a Family Business

Running a family business comes with many benefits, but it presents several unique challenges as well. Here's what you need to consider.

By Mike Feazel
Growth Strategies

Hyundai Motor India: Upping the Ante With New Launches

According to Tarun Garg, MD & CEO Designate, by 2030, 80 per cent-plus of Hyundai's portfolio will be SUVs and MPVs

By Shrabona Ghosh