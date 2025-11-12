Founded in 2024 by Adithya LHS, Chakshu Masagali, and Pratik Pany, graduates of NIT Surathkal, Duke University, and Georgetown Law, Nyayanidhi uses artificial intelligence and automation to make legal documentation, translations, and filings 10 times faster and more reliable.

Nyayanidhi, a Bengaluru-based technology company building a litigation operating system, has raised USD 2 million in seed funding led by 3one4 Capital, with participation from DeVC, PeerCheque, Force Ventures, and angel investors, including Nishchay Ag, Co-founder of Jar.

Founded in 2024 by Adithya LHS, Chakshu Masagali, and Pratik Pany, graduates of NIT Surathkal, Duke University, and Georgetown Law, Nyayanidhi uses artificial intelligence and automation to make legal documentation, translations, and filings 10 times faster and more reliable.

Nyayanidhi is aiming to build the digital infrastructure layer for litigation in India, designed to lower the time and cost of litigation while improving transparency and accessibility for all stakeholders. By standardising processes and maintaining rigorous quality controls, Nyayanidhi said that it builds trust in the dispute resolution process itself, allowing for cases to be handled with precision and accountability.

Adithya LHS, CEO and Co-founder of Nyayanidhi, said, "We are building Nyayanidhi as the digital infrastructure for litigation in India, a platform that brings speed, predictability, and accountability to legal work. Unlike vertical AI SaaS, Nyayanidhi partners with advocates to be the humans-in-the-loop who verify AI-driven knowledge work and deliver accurate legal services in hours. Our goal is to help clients reach resolutions swiftly and with greater confidence. We believe technology can remove much of the uncertainty that slows down legal processes. By combining data, process discipline, and collaboration with advocates, we want to make legal work more open, uniform, and goal-focused."

Sonal Saldanha, Principal at 3one4 Capital, said, "Nyayanidhi is addressing a real gap in India's legal ecosystem. By focusing on measurable results, the team is enabling a streamlined and more reliable litigation process. We are proud to partner with Adithya, Chakshu, and Pratik as they build the operating system for litigation in India."

Nyayanidhi said that it has seen early success through pilots inside high courts and enterprise partnerships, and multilingual drafting support. According to the company, the platform has already processed thousands of litigation cases, reflecting successful adoption across diverse legal contexts.

Nyayanidhi said that the funding will help it expand its network of advocate partners, strengthen its AI infrastructure, deepen government partnerships, and grow operations across more states.