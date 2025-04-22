Nykaa Allots Fresh ESOPs Worth Over INR 32 Lakh in Latest Round ESOPs, often used as a strategic tool to attract and retain talent, also give employees the opportunity to benefit from the company's future growth.

Beauty and fashion ecommerce platform Nykaa has granted 17,010 equity shares under its Employee Stock Option Plan (ESOP), marking its second allotment of the year.

The company made the announcement in a stock exchange filing on Sunday, stating that the shares will rank pari-passu with its existing equity in all respects.

Based on Nykaa's opening share price of INR 190, the fresh allotment is valued at approximately INR 32.3 lakh. ESOPs, often used as a strategic tool to attract and retain talent, also give employees the opportunity to benefit from the company's future growth.

This is Nykaa's second ESOP allotment in 2025, following a larger issue in February, when it allotted 90,500 shares worth around INR 1.49 crore. In 2024, the company had made several allotments — including 1.80 lakh shares in November and 3.08 lakh shares in October — taking the December quarter total to around 4.8 lakh shares. Earlier in the year, Nykaa's parent FSN E-Commerce Ventures had issued 4.73 lakh shares in June, 1.73 lakh in July, and 4.05 lakh in May.

Nykaa's latest move follows a broader trend in the beauty sector. Honasa Consumer, the parent company of Mamaearth, recently granted 24.16 lakh stock options worth nearly INR 57 crore under its ESOP-2018 plan.
