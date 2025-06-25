Based on the company's share price of INR 197.3 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the total value of this allotment is estimated at around INR 10.33 crore.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Beauty and personal care retailer Nykaa has allotted 5.23 lakh equity shares to its employees as part of its Employee Stock Option Scheme (ESOP). The move was disclosed in a stock exchange filing on Monday.

The newly issued shares will hold the same rights and status as the existing ones. Based on the company's share price of INR 197.3 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the total value of this allotment is estimated at around INR 10.33 crore.

Nykaa, owned by FSN E-Commerce Ventures, has made several similar allotments this year, continuing its strategy of offering stock options to employees. In February, it allotted 90,500 shares valued at approximately INR 1.49 crore. Another allotment followed in April, with 17,010 shares worth about INR 32.2 lakh.

The company has also made notable allotments in the past. In November 2024, it allotted 1.80 lakh equity shares, while in October 2024, it granted 3.08 lakh shares. Combined, these contributed to a total of around 4.8 lakh shares in the December 2024 quarter.

Stock options like these are commonly used by modern companies to attract, retain, and motivate employees by offering them a share in the company's future growth. Nykaa continues to strengthen its talent base through such initiatives.