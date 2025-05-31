In the fourth quarter, Nykaa's gross merchandise value (GMV) reached INR 4,102 crore, marking a 27 per cent year-on-year increase. Revenue from operations for the quarter rose 24 per cent to INR 2,062 crore, while EBITDA grew 43 per cent to INR 133 crore.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Nykaa has reported a sharp jump in profitability and consistent revenue growth for the fourth quarter and full financial year ended March 31, 2025. In a regulatory filing released on Friday, the company said it continued its strong momentum across all business segments, driven by robust demand and operational efficiencies.

In the fourth quarter, Nykaa's gross merchandise value (GMV) reached INR 4,102 crore, marking a 27 per cent year-on-year increase. Revenue from operations for the quarter rose 24 per cent to INR 2,062 crore, while EBITDA grew 43 per cent to INR 133 crore. The company also saw an improvement in its EBITDA margin to 6.5 per cent, compared to 5.6 per cent in the same period last year. Profit before tax in Q4 doubled to INR 40 crore, and net profit surged 110 per cent to INR 19 crore.

For the full year, Nykaa posted a consolidated GMV of INR 15,604 crore, reflecting 25 per cent growth over FY24. Annual revenue from operations climbed 24 per cent to INR 7,950 crore. EBITDA for the year stood at INR 474 crore, up 37 per cent from the previous year. Margins improved to 6.0 per cent, compared to 5.4 per cent in FY24.

The beauty and fashion e-commerce firm also recorded a substantial jump in bottom-line numbers. Profit before tax for the year grew 85 per cent to INR 127 crore, while net profit rose 81 per cent to INR 72 crore.

The regulatory filing highlights consistent gains in both topline and profitability metrics, underlining the company's ability to scale while maintaining cost discipline. Gross profit for the year rose 27 per cent year-on-year to INR 3,477 crore.

Nykaa's latest results point to the increasing maturity of its business model and its continued focus on strengthening margins while growing market share.