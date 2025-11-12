The capital will be used to deepen its presence in South and Western India, strengthen production, and expand its growing portfolio across categories such as whisky, gin, and agave spirits.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Ochre Spirits, an artisanal spirits brand from Goa, has closed a seed round in an undisclosed amount, led by Ah! Ventures through their First Gear platform, with participation from Mukesh Singh, Founder, RoboCapital; Ex-President, IIFL Finance, and Probir Roy, MD-Alize Capital, Independent Director, Nazara Technologies & Co-Founder, PayMate, who is also a strategic advisor to the brand.

Ochre Spirits said that the fundraiser marks a "defining moment" in Ochre Spirits' evolution from a craft startup to an emerging beverage house. The capital will be used to deepen its presence in South and Western India, strengthen production, and expand its growing portfolio across categories such as whisky, gin, and agave spirits.

John Royerr, Founder of Ochre Spirits, said, "This phase is about precision and presence. From our current range to the upcoming extensions across categories, the intent is consistent to offer world-class products that don't alienate the Indian consumer on the price front. We're creating a multi-category beverage ecosystem that balances aspiration with accessibility, ensuring quality isn't reserved for a select few but becomes a benchmark for the entire segment. Each label is crafted to meet evolving consumer expectations without losing its authenticity."

Abhijeet Kumar, Co-Founding Partner at ah! Ventures said, "We are excited to back Ochre Spirits as they redefine India's beverage landscape with their innovative approach and commitment to authenticity. Ochre's focus on quality, design, and conscious celebration aligns perfectly with the evolving preferences of Indian consumers. We believe their vision to create a modern, homegrown house of brands has the potential to set new benchmarks in the industry, and we look forward to supporting their journey as they scale across the country and beyond."

The round will also allow Ochre's expansion into the non-alcoholic segment, with an upcoming portfolio of functional waters and mixers.