Ochre Spirits Closes Seed Round Led by Ah! Ventures The capital will be used to deepen its presence in South and Western India, strengthen production, and expand its growing portfolio across categories such as whisky, gin, and agave spirits.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

John Royerr, Founder of Ochre Spirits.

Ochre Spirits, an artisanal spirits brand from Goa, has closed a seed round in an undisclosed amount, led by Ah! Ventures through their First Gear platform, with participation from Mukesh Singh, Founder, RoboCapital; Ex-President, IIFL Finance, and Probir Roy, MD-Alize Capital, Independent Director, Nazara Technologies & Co-Founder, PayMate, who is also a strategic advisor to the brand.

Ochre Spirits said that the fundraiser marks a "defining moment" in Ochre Spirits' evolution from a craft startup to an emerging beverage house. The capital will be used to deepen its presence in South and Western India, strengthen production, and expand its growing portfolio across categories such as whisky, gin, and agave spirits.

John Royerr, Founder of Ochre Spirits, said, "This phase is about precision and presence. From our current range to the upcoming extensions across categories, the intent is consistent to offer world-class products that don't alienate the Indian consumer on the price front. We're creating a multi-category beverage ecosystem that balances aspiration with accessibility, ensuring quality isn't reserved for a select few but becomes a benchmark for the entire segment. Each label is crafted to meet evolving consumer expectations without losing its authenticity."

Abhijeet Kumar, Co-Founding Partner at ah! Ventures said, "We are excited to back Ochre Spirits as they redefine India's beverage landscape with their innovative approach and commitment to authenticity. Ochre's focus on quality, design, and conscious celebration aligns perfectly with the evolving preferences of Indian consumers. We believe their vision to create a modern, homegrown house of brands has the potential to set new benchmarks in the industry, and we look forward to supporting their journey as they scale across the country and beyond."

The round will also allow Ochre's expansion into the non-alcoholic segment, with an upcoming portfolio of functional waters and mixers.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Starting a Business

Why You Don't Need to Be an Expert to Start Your Business

On this episode of "America's Favorite Mom and Pop Shops®," learn how understanding people — and listening to data — helped this entrepreneur with no professional cooking experience open Poppy's, a thriving café in Brooklyn.

By Jason Feifer
Leadership

A Vision for a Developed, Equitable India

How entrepreneurs are paving India's way towards Vikshit Bharat

By Aditya Ghosh
News and Trends

WABAG Makes First Investment Under Blue Seed Initiative with Nimble Vision

WABAG stated that the collaboration marked a significant step towards strengthening India's water technology ecosystem, combining Nimble Vision's DeepTech innovation with WABAG's global expertise.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Cadabams Invests $7.3 Mn in MindTalk to Build World's First Deep Agent for Mental Health

Cadabams said that the investment is a significant step towards fusing three decades of clinical expertise with advanced DeepTech, marking one of the most defining technology-led expansions in India's mental health sector.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Growing a Business

10 Growth Strategies Every Business Owner Should Know

Effective growth strategies are vital for businesses aiming to achieve sustainable growth and long-term success.

By Kaloyan Gospodinov