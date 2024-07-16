You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

After the Uttar Pradesh government, the Odisha Police is all set to use modern Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology to provide better policing services, information, security, and surveillance during the state's biggest festival, the Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra. After using the 'Jaga Drone' for the first time during the Bahuda Yatra on Monday for traffic space and route planning, the Odisha Police has now launched a WhatsApp chatbot for real-time information and AI-based CCTV systems for traffic and crowd management.

These robust steps are being taken because this year, Lord Jagannath's annual Rath Yatra will span two days, a first in 53 years.

"This is the first time, as a pilot project, we are using AI-based CCTV coverage. We have placed CCTV cameras at around 40 points. We will be using AI integrated with the CCTV system. We will also be using a drone system to identify blind spots and jam areas. Additionally, drones equipped with public address systems will assist police officers at 4-5 identified spots that usually face significant traffic jams," said Additional DGP, Odisha, Dayal Gangwar.

The Odisha Police has also requested all devotees to use the provided technological facilities, including the WhatsApp chatbot, for smooth traffic regulation and to reach the nearest parking places.

"After the overwhelming response and cooperation received from devotees resulting in excellent traffic management during Sri Gundicha Yatra, Odisha Police is going a step ahead again for Bahuda and Sunabesha," the Odisha Police tweeted.

Furthermore, Odisha ADG (Law and Order) Sanjay Kumar said that adequate security and traffic arrangements were made for the smooth Bahuda Yatra. "The clearance party has given the green signal, and it is our responsibility to provide security and ensure that the devotees can have a good darshan (sight) of the deities. This time, we are using a high-power microphone system to give directions and instructions. The crowd here is very friendly and eager to have darshan of the deities," he added.