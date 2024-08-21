The expansion is part of a larger drive to fulfil rising demand for electric vehicles and make sustainable mobility more affordable.

Odysse Electric, an electric vehicle manufacturer is set to expand its operations significantly, extending its reach to over 150 cities, showing commitment to driving the adoption of electric mobility across the country, bringing sustainable and efficient transportation solutions to a larger audience.

As part of this expansion, Odysse Electric has established new dealerships in Behlangir, Virar, Bhuj, Bangalore, and Kanpur. These dealerships will offer the full range of Odysse Electric's models, including both low-speed and high-speed variants, catering to the diverse needs of customers in these regions.

Nemin Vora, CEO, Odysse Electric, commented on the expansion, stating, "Our mission has always been to make electric mobility accessible to every corner of the country. By expanding our presence to over 150 cities in this quarter, we are taking a significant step toward realizing this vision. This strategic expansion will allow us to serve a wider audience, meet the growing demand for electric vehicles, and contribute to a sustainable future for India."

This expansion comes at a crucial time when the demand for electric vehicles in India is rapidly increasing, driven by favourable government policies, growing environmental awareness, and the rising cost of conventional fuel. As the company moves forward with this significant expansion, it remains dedicated to delivering high-quality, reliable, and affordable electric vehicles that meet the needs of Indian consumers.