Okinawa Autotech Secures INR 60 Cr from Existing Investor Founded in 2015, Okinawa Autotech is an electric two-wheeler manufacturer with eight models, including PraisePro, iPraise+, Okhi-90, Ridge+, Lite, and R30, promoting sustainable mobility in India.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Okinawa

Electric two-wheeler manufacturer Okinawa Autotech has raised INR 60 crore (approximately USD 7 million) from its existing investor, Dhruv Khush Business Ventures.

The investment comes at a crucial time as the company grapples with a sharp decline in revenue and market share.

According to a filing with the Registrar of Companies (RoC), Okinawa issued 23,51,000 equity shares at INR 255.21 per share.

Founded in 2015 by Jeetender Sharma and Rupali Sharma, Okinawa Autotech was an early beneficiary of schemes like FAME and EMPS. However, it later faced scrutiny for importing parts instead of sourcing them locally, violating scheme guidelines. The Ministry of Heavy Industries has ordered the company to repay INR 116.84 crore disbursed under these schemes.

Due to funding constraints, Okinawa told the court it was unable to maintain production. In FY24, the company's revenue dropped to INR 182.2 crore from INR 1,143.8 crore in FY23. However, losses narrowed to INR 52.1 crore in FY24 from INR 81.7 crore the previous year.

Despite its current struggles, Okinawa competes with leading EV brands like Ola Electric and Ather Energy, which reported revenues of INR 4,514 crore and INR 2,255 crore respectively in FY25.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
News and Trends

Diageo India Acquires Majority Stake in Craft Spirits Maker NAO Spirits at INR 130 Cr Valuation

This strategic move will see NAO Spirits become a subsidiary of Diageo India, further solidifying the company's commitment to India's growing premium craft spirits segment.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

India's Cloud Boom Hides a Growing Security Crisis

"If you want to beat the Hacker who is looking at all of your assets all the time, you got to do your testing much more frequently and that too covering all your digital footprint including the cloud," says Somshubhro Pal Choudhury, Co-Founder and Partner at Bharat Innovation Fund

By Shivani Tiwari
News and Trends

Maruti Suzuki Announces Winners of 9th Accelerator Cohort

Out of 26 participating startups: 19 from India and 7 from Germany — the finalists showcased AI-driven innovations in fields like cybersecurity, EV infrastructure, road safety, and quality control.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Science & Technology

We Spent a Decade Building Virtual Worlds — What We Discovered Could Reshape the Future of Business

What we learned about scale, AI and ownership when we tried to connect thousands of people in real time.

By Herman Narula
Growing a Business

I've Helped Over 1,000 Brands With Their Marketing — Here Are 11 Social Media Secrets Every Business Should Be Using in 2025

I've spent years working with thousands of brands across industries. If you're a business owner looking to get more out of your social efforts without wasting time or money, you're in the right place.

By Neil Patel