Ola Electric Board Approves Plan to Raise INR 1,500 Cr It would explore multiple fundraising options, including equity shares, convertible debentures, warrants, American Depository Receipts, and Global Depository Receipts.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Ola Electric

Ola Electric, founded by Bhavish Aggarwal, has received approval from its board to raise INR 1,500 crore through the issue of securities.

In a notice to stock exchanges on Saturday, the electric vehicle maker said it would explore multiple fundraising options, including equity shares, convertible debentures, warrants, American Depository Receipts, and Global Depository Receipts.

The company did not specify how the funds would be used, as per YourStory media reports.

The development comes as Ola Electric expands into new areas beyond electric two-wheelers. Recently, the firm introduced a line of battery energy storage systems under the brand "Ola Shakti."

The new products use the company's indigenous 4680 Bharat cell, developed at its gigafactory. According to Aggarwal, the initiative required minimal additional investment. Ola expects annual gigafactory consumption for these energy storage systems to reach 5 gigawatt hours in the coming years, eventually surpassing its automotive battery demand.

Initially, Ola Shakti solutions will be targeted at individual consumers, while business-to-business offerings are planned for later stages.

Despite its diversification efforts, Ola Electric continues to face challenges in the electric two-wheeler market. Competitors such as Ather Energy, TVS, and Bajaj Auto have shown strong sales growth, while Ola's sales have slowed.

In September, the company sold 12,223 units, down from 24,752 units in the same month last year.

The weaker performance has affected the company's financial results. In the first quarter of FY25, Ola Electric's revenue fell by 50 percent to INR 828 crore. Its consolidated net loss widened to INR 428 crore from INR 347 crore a year earlier, reflecting continued pressure on its profitability.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Technology

Role Of Data Analytics In the Lending Sector

Sanctioning a loan depends on two things-the customer's ability and intent to pay. Getting these two things right separates the successful lenders from failures

By Rahul Bhargava
Leadership

How to Run a Business as an Introvert If You Don't Like Talking to People

You don't have to change who you are to succeed in business. You just need the right mix of coping mechanisms and intentional growth.

By Faturoti Kayode
Growth Strategies

IndiGo: Pieter Elbers's Next Bold Moves & Conviction For Growth

I'm a believer in evolution and not revolution. There will be gradual changes in IndiGo and the plan looks like climbing a mountain, you keep going!, says, Pieter Elbers, CEO, IndiGo, in an exclusive conversation with Entrepreneur India.

By Shrabona Ghosh
Starting a Business

10 Best Business Segments That Create Million-Dollar Fortunes

This article will cover ten specific business segments that today's entrepreneurs are devoting their time and money to.

By Tom Corley
Growing a Business

10 Ways to Develop a Success-Oriented Mindset

Confidence empowered entrepreneurs to take decisive action, and decisive action is what builds confidence.

By Deep Patel