Ola Electric Mobility has informed stock exchanges that Vishal Chaturvedi, Business Head for Cell and a member of its senior management team, has resigned from the company.

According to a regulatory filing, Chaturvedi stepped down from his role with effect from December 31, 2025, citing personal commitments. The company has not announced an immediate successor or shared details on any changes to its cell business following his exit.

This marks the first senior management–level resignation disclosed by Ola Electric in 2025. In the same period last year, the Bengaluru-based electric vehicle maker saw several senior-level departures, including Chief Marketing Officer Anshul Khandelwal and Chief Technology Officer Suvonil Chatterjee, both of whom resigned in December 2024.

Ola Electric manufactures electric scooters and battery cells and has been expanding its in-house cell operations as part of its strategy to localise key components and reduce costs. In recent months, the company announced the 4680 Bharat Cell, an indigenously developed lithium-ion battery designed for use in its electric vehicles.

The 4680 cell is named after its dimensions—approximately 46 mm in diameter and 80 mm in height—making it larger than the widely used 2170 cell format. Due to its larger size, fewer cells are required in a battery pack, and the company has stated that the 4680 Bharat Cell offers significantly higher energy storage per cell compared with older formats. Higher energy density allows electric vehicles to travel longer distances without increasing battery size or weight.

In December, Ola Electric said it had begun mass deliveries of vehicles powered by the 4680 Bharat Cell. More recently, its Roadster X+ electric motorcycle, which also uses the 4680 cell, received government certification under CMVR norms, clearing the way for deliveries.

The cell division continues to play a central role in Ola Electric's vertical integration plans. Separately, the company has secured INR 366.78 crore in incentives under the government's Production Linked Incentive scheme for automobiles and auto components for the financial year ended March 2025.