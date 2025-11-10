You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Ola Electric has rejected recent media reports that linked its battery technology with a leak involving a former LG Energy Solution executive. The Indian ride-hailing firm said that the reports were "misleading and completely baseless."

In a statement, Ola Electric explained that its 4680 Bharat Cell uses a new dry electrode cylindrical cell technology. According to the company, this is different from the older pouch cell design mentioned in the reports.

The reports had claimed that a former LG Energy Solution employee tried to share pouch cell technology details with Ola Electric. Ola said this claim was untrue and added that the pouch cell design is an old technology that the company is not interested in using.

"The fear of losing market opportunities, including a major customer like Ola Electric, is pushing a foreign rival to attack India's homegrown battery innovation," the company said.

That said, Ola claims that its 4680 Bharat Cell is among the first large battery cells developed in India. The company also said it has filed 720 patents, of which 124 have already been approved.

That said, Ola Electric has entered the home energy storage market with the launch of 'Shakti,' a Battery Energy Storage System. Founder Bhavish Aggarwal said this product will help people store and use electricity at home or in small businesses. "It can be expanded to power even small communities," he added.

Ola's Battery Innovation Centre in Bengaluru has over 250 experts who have previously worked with leading battery technology companies around the world. Ola Cell Technologies has also built India's first operational Gigafactory with an investment of INR 2,500 crore.

Recently, the company introduced the S1 Pro+ electric scooter, which is the first to use the indigenously made 4680 Bharat Cell battery pack. The new battery is expected to offer better range, safety, and performance. Ola's scooter range includes the S1, S1 Air, and S1 X series, and it has also announced four new electric motorcycles: Diamondhead, Adventure, Roadster, and Cruiser.

Ola Electric has also entered the home energy storage market with the launch of 'Shakti,' a Battery Energy Storage System. Founder Bhavish Aggarwal said this product will help people store and use electricity at home or in small businesses. "It can be expanded to power even small communities," he added.

Recently, the company also responded to the death of a former employee, saying that it is deeply saddened by the incident. Ola stated that it is cooperating with authorities and reviewing internal practices to ensure the wellbeing of its employees.