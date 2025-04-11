Ola Rolls Out First Roadster X, Kicks Off New Era in Electric Mobility Equipped with a powerful mid-drive motor and chain drive, the bike features an integrated MCU for optimal torque transfer, delivering impressive acceleration and range.

Bhavish Aggarwal, Chairman and MD, Ola Electric

Ola Electric has taken a giant leap in India's electric vehicle journey by rolling out the first Roadster X motorcycle from its cutting-edge Futurefactory in Krishnagiri, Tamil Nadu. Set for deliveries starting April 2025, the Roadster X marks the company's debut in the premium electric motorcycle segment.

The Roadster X Series promises to redefine motorcycling with its performance-driven design and innovative technology. Equipped with a powerful mid-drive motor and chain drive, the bike features an integrated MCU for optimal torque transfer, delivering impressive acceleration and range. Ola has also introduced flat cables—an industry-first innovation that enhances thermal efficiency, reduces weight, and boosts durability.

Bhavish Aggarwal, Chairman and MD, Ola Electric, said, "The Roadster X series represents our commitment to taking the EV revolution to the next level. It's not just a product launch, but a bold step towards transforming mobility in India."

In terms of safety and intelligence, the Roadster X boasts a first-in-segment brake-by-wire system with single-channel ABS, and is powered by MoveOS 5 features such as advanced regeneration, cruise control, and reverse mode. The battery, IP67-certified for water and dust resistance, also includes wire-bonding technology and a serviceable Battery Management System (BMS), making maintenance hassle-free.

With the Roadster X, Ola Electric is not just launching a motorcycle—it's launching a movement, one that promises a smarter, safer, and more powerful electric future for Indian riders.
