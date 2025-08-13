Olee Space, Comminent, Cureous Labs, and ZenZebra Raise Early-Stage Funding

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Rockstud Capital Leads USD 3 Mn Investment in Olee Space

Olee Space has raised USD 3 million in seed funding from Rockstud Capital along with a group of global investors.

The startup plans to deploy the funds into scaling production of its laser-based quantum communications technology and advancing its directed energy weapon systems.

Founded in 2019 by IIT Bombay alumnus James Solomon and engineer Suman Hiremath, Olee Space is a Pune-based photonics and defense technology firm. Its offerings include Free-Space Optical Communication systems that use low-powered infrared laser beams to provide ultra-fast and secure data links across land, air, sea, and space. The startup is also developing directed energy weapon platforms for anti-drone and anti-satellite operations, aimed at enhancing India's electronic warfare capabilities.

"Have always been fascinated by how lasers function. Working with light gives me happiness and I am here to do as much justice to this domain as any of my able team members. What we do here is rewarding to the country, would continue doing so," said James Solomon, Founder and CEO. Suman Hiremath, Co-founder and Chief Operating Officer, said the funding validates their belief that India can lead in photonics and laser-based technologies, with a focus on national security and strategic infrastructure.

Olee Space has spent more than five years on research and development, achieving several field deployments. It now plans to expand quantum-secure communication protocols and deepen defense applications in line with India's strategic technology goals.

Comminent Raises USD 2 Mn from Transition VC

Comminent has secured USD 2 million in funding from Transition VC, an energy transition-focused investment firm.

The Bengaluru-based deep-tech startup will deploy the funds to expand its device-agnostic IoT communication solutions for smart cities, starting with large-scale smart metering projects. The capital will also be used to strengthen hiring, enhance manufacturing automation, and build strategic inventory to meet growing demand.

Founded in 2018 by Amarjeet Kumar and Vikas Kashyap, Comminent develops standards-based RF mesh communication networks for critical infrastructure applications. Its portfolio includes solutions for smart metering, smart lighting, water metering, and intelligent infrastructure management. The company's technology enables interoperability across devices and vendors while providing a secure, high-throughput, and self-healing network for both urban and rural deployments.

"We are pleased to be associated with Transition VC as it not only allows us the opportunity to commercially launch our solution for the smart metering and smart cities domains, but also brings us great partners to help us in our journey," said Amarjeet Kumar, Co-founder of Comminent. He added that the collaboration will create value for customers, end users, and investors while supporting efforts to address climate change and reduce carbon footprints.

Comminent is already contracted to deliver over one million endpoints and is in active discussions for additional projects. It is targeting INR 300 crore in revenue within the next three years and exploring expansion into markets such as the United States and Japan.

Medtech Startup Cureous Labs Secures INR 1.66 Cr from IPV, Anthill Ventures

Cureous Labs has raised INR 1.66 crore in a seed round led by Inflection Point Ventures with participation from Anthill Ventures.

The Bengaluru-based medical technology startup will use the funds to manufacture the first batch of its flagship product Eturnal, build inventory, expand its sales and business development team, establish its first disinfection centre, and complete safety testing and certifications.

Founded by Asish Mohandas, Cureous Labs focuses on automated patient repositioning systems aimed at preventing pressure injuries and improving caregiver efficiency. Its flagship product Eturnal is priced at about one-fifth of international alternatives and is designed for hospitals, rehabilitation centres, and home care.

"At Cureous, our mission is to create technologies that empower independent living. Eturnal, our one-of-a-kind automated patient turning solution, helps prevent pressure injuries while reducing caregiver dependency and effort. We aim to build a portfolio of solutions for geriatric and long-term care. IPV's early belief in our vision gives us the confidence and resources to scale Cureous into a category-defining company in this space," said Mohandas.

The startup claims to have developed India's first retrofittable automatic patient repositioning system with advanced pressure relief. Its devices have logged over 30,000 hours of usage and completed more than 14,000 automated patient turns. Cureous Labs is currently running B2B and B2C pilots across South India while preparing to expand its offerings for institutional customers nationwide.

ZenZebra Bags Pre-Seed Funding from Rukam Capital

ZenZebra has secured pre-seed funding from Rukam Capital to advance its concept of turning everyday spaces into interactive shopping venues.

The investment will be directed toward expanding the startup's presence across Indian cities, enhancing its technology for real-time consumer engagement, and strengthening collaborations with emerging lifestyle and consumer brands.

Founded in 2024 by Tanmay Jain and Gurpreet Juneja, ZenZebra integrates shopping opportunities into high-footfall locations such as co-working spaces, gyms, hotels, and educational campuses. The startup has already partnered with more than 150 Indian brands, offering them an alternative offline channel to reach potential customers.

"Our surroundings shape who we are. The places people visit should offer more than utility; they should create value," said Tanmay Jain.

Archana Jahagirdar, Founder and Managing Partner at Rukam Capital, noted that the approach addresses a growing demand for richer, more interactive retail experiences in India.

ZenZebra's model responds to the fact that a majority of purchases in India still involve offline interaction. By embedding curated brand displays into familiar locations such as Awfis, Smartworks, and The Lodhi, the startup encourages organic product discovery as part of daily routines. This approach aims to merge the convenience of digital insights with the impact of physical engagement.