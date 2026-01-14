On-Demand Beauty Startup Dazzl Bags USD 3.2 Mn Funding Led by Stellaris Venture Partners The round also saw participation from a group of founders and operators, including Ritesh Agarwal, Maninder Gulati, Abhinav Sinha, Sameer Brij Verma, and Abhishek Bansal.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

[L-R] Komal Solanki and Ashish Bajpai, Co-founders of Dazzl

On-demand beauty and wellness services startup Dazzl has raised USD 3.2 million in a seed funding round led by Stellaris Venture Partners.

The round also saw participation from a group of founders and operators, including Ritesh Agarwal, Maninder Gulati, Abhinav Sinha, Sameer Brij Verma, and Abhishek Bansal.

Bengaluru-based Dazzl plans to deploy the fresh capital to pilot and scale its quick commerce-led beauty and wellness model across select micro-markets in the city.

The startup said the funds will be used to validate its consumer value proposition, build repeatable hyperlocal operations and go-to-market playbooks, and invest in core technology and training systems.

Founded by Komal Solanki and Ashish Bajpai, Dazzl is building an on-demand platform that offers everyday beauty and wellness services at home, with trained professionals reaching customers in under 10 minutes. The startup focuses on high-frequency use cases such as quick blow-dries, head massages, and pedicures, rather than appointment-led or occasion-driven services.

Dazzl operates a vertically integrated model, managing supply, training, and operations to maintain service consistency while enabling rapid response times.

Over the next year, the startup plans to deepen its presence in Bengaluru, test repeat usage across demand clusters, and refine its operating model before expanding to other cities in planned expansion phases.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Branding

Creating a Brand: How To Build a Brand From Scratch

Every business needs good branding to succeed. Discover the basics and key tips to building a successful brand in this detailed guide.

By John Williams
Innovation

It's Time to Rethink Research and Development. Here's What Must Change.

R&D can't live in a lab anymore. Today's leaders fuse science, strategy, sustainability and people to turn discovery into real-world value.

By Anantha Desikan
Marketing

How to Better Manage Your Sales Process

Get your priorities in order, and watch sales roll in.

By Tony Parinello
Business News

AI Agents Can Help Businesses Be '10 Times More Productive,' According to a Nvidia VP. Here's What They Are and How Much They Cost.

In a new interview with Entrepreneur, Nvidia's Vice President of AI Software, Kari Briski, explains how AI agents will "transform" the way we work — and sooner than you think.

By Sherin Shibu
Starting a Business

Passion-Driven vs. Purpose-Driven Businesses — What's the Difference, and Why Does It Matter?

Passion and purpose are both powerful forces in entrepreneurship, but they are not the same.

By Athalia Monae