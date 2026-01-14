The round also saw participation from a group of founders and operators, including Ritesh Agarwal, Maninder Gulati, Abhinav Sinha, Sameer Brij Verma, and Abhishek Bansal.

On-demand beauty and wellness services startup Dazzl has raised USD 3.2 million in a seed funding round led by Stellaris Venture Partners.

Bengaluru-based Dazzl plans to deploy the fresh capital to pilot and scale its quick commerce-led beauty and wellness model across select micro-markets in the city.

The startup said the funds will be used to validate its consumer value proposition, build repeatable hyperlocal operations and go-to-market playbooks, and invest in core technology and training systems.

Founded by Komal Solanki and Ashish Bajpai, Dazzl is building an on-demand platform that offers everyday beauty and wellness services at home, with trained professionals reaching customers in under 10 minutes. The startup focuses on high-frequency use cases such as quick blow-dries, head massages, and pedicures, rather than appointment-led or occasion-driven services.

Dazzl operates a vertically integrated model, managing supply, training, and operations to maintain service consistency while enabling rapid response times.

Over the next year, the startup plans to deepen its presence in Bengaluru, test repeat usage across demand clusters, and refine its operating model before expanding to other cities in planned expansion phases.