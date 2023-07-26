ONDC Rails Infrastructure Company Plotch.ai Raises Pre-Seed Funding The funding will be used by Plotch.ai to enhance its ONDC product suite and build cutting edge capabilities

By Teena Jose

Plotch.ai, an ONDC rails infrastructure company, has announced its pre-seed funding led by Antler India. This round also saw participation from Peak XV, Global Founders Capital, and Apoletto. The funding will be used by Plotch.ai to enhance its ONDC product suite and build cutting edge capabilities as a Technology Services Provider (TSP) in the emerging ONDC ecosystem.

"More than being an ONDC rails infrastructure company, we are also innovating at the frontier of AI in e-commerce in ONDC with our partnership with Google, and helping consumers and sellers buy and sell using voice. We believe that in the next 5 years, our ONDC rails will power more than a billion network calls per day across various domains like commerce, logistics, mobility, and fintech," said Manoj Gupta, co-founder, Plotch.ai.

According to an official statement, Plotch.ai has already helped over 15 large and mid-scale enterprises like Meesho, IDFC First Bank, PayTM, Spicemoney and Ideamasters to join ONDC with the fastest go-to market. And has a pipeline of more than 100 for the next 6 months.

It further claimed that using Plotch.ai's comprehensive suite of software products for setting up node infrastructure, node-to-node payments and network grievance management, large and mid-scale enterprises are able to empower 500 million customers and 100 million SMEs in India to seamlessly transact on the ONDC network.

Founded by Manoj and Monica Gupta, Plotch.ai helps enterprises to join the ONDC network with an innovative suite of technology products.

"At Antler, we were one of the first VCs to go very deep into a thesis on the game-changing potential of ONDC, asking ourselves whether it could do digital commerce what UPI did to payments. As the leading Technology Service Provider (TSP), Plotch.ai is doing foundational work to enable rapid scaling of this network. With Manoj and Monica's decade-long deep expertise in e-commerce in India, we are excited to partner with them to build a large infrastructure rails business," said Nitin Sharma, partner, Antler India

Teena Jose

News Desk Reporter with Entrepreneur India

Teena is a post graduate in financial journalism. She has an avid interest in content creation, digital media and fashion.

