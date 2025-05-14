ONDC Strengthens Leadership with Vibhor Jain as Acting CEO After Thampy Koshy stepped down on April 10 following a three-year tenure, an executive committee—including Vibhor Jain—assumed interim leadership responsibilities, reporting to the ONDC board until June.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Vibhor Jain

The Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) has named Vibhor Jain as its acting CEO, effective immediately, as the government-backed ecommerce network continues its search for a permanent chief executive.

Jain, who was part of ONDC's executive committee following the exit of former MD and CEO Thampy Koshy on April 10, will now lead the organisation during this interim phase. Koshy had served a three-year tenure before stepping down, with responsibilities temporarily managed by a board-appointed executive committee until June.

"The Executive Committee has done a commendable job of guiding ONDC during a critical phase of its journey. However, with several key strategic decisions underway, it is imperative to have a single point of leadership to drive cohesive execution. Vibhor has played a pivotal role in shaping ONDC's operational framework, and the Board has full confidence in his ability to lead the organisation during this important transition," said Suresh Sethi, Board Member, ONDC.

The leadership reshuffle follows the earlier departure of Shireesh Joshi, the network's former chief business officer.

ONDC, designed to democratise digital commerce, connects sellers and buyer apps across sectors like mobility, food delivery, logistics, ecommerce, and fashion. As of March, the platform had facilitated over 200 million transactions since its launch 30 months ago.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

