You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

One Point One Solutions Limited, a player in the business process management (BPM) sector, has announced the acquisition of a majority stake in TECHSCIENT.AI Private Limited, a deep-tech firm specializing in no-code, AI-powered automation. The move marks a strategic push by the company to deepen its capabilities in intelligent automation and reinforce its position in India's rapidly evolving digital transformation space.

The acquisition, disclosed via a company press release, brings TECHSCIENT.AI's autonomous software engineering platform under 1Point1's umbrella. The platform allows businesses to create and scale AI-driven workflows without traditional coding, enabling faster deployment and improved operational efficiency. The integration of this proprietary technology is expected to strengthen 1Point1's existing BPM services, particularly in sectors like banking, healthcare, e-commerce, fintech, and logistics.

"With this acquisition, 1Point1 enhances its strategic focus on AI-powered transformation," said Akshay Chhabra, promoter and director at One Point One Solutions. "TECHSCIENT.AI's autonomous AI capabilities represent a pioneering shift in BPM. By integrating their advanced solutions into our ecosystem, we are enabling enterprises to automate complex operations, optimise costs, and scale at unprecedented speed."

TECHSCIENT.AI's platform features an API-first architecture, real-time data intelligence, and AI-native automation, aimed at reengineering enterprise workflows with minimal human intervention. Its tools are designed to simplify large-scale digital transformation, especially for companies looking to move beyond traditional software development cycles.

As part of the acquisition, 1Point1 plans to embed TECHSCIENT.AI's automation engine into its BPM framework to improve functions such as customer management and back-office operations. The combined teams will collaborate on building scalable AI-based solutions that cater to enterprises demanding intelligent, end-to-end automation.

The deal is expected to be finalized by September 30, 2025. Once completed, the acquisition will allow 1Point1 to broaden its appeal among digital-first clients, particularly those seeking rapid deployment of smart, cost-effective process automation tools.

This move underscores a broader trend among BPM providers investing in deep-tech solutions to remain competitive in a landscape increasingly shaped by artificial intelligence and autonomous systems.