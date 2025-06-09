One Point One Solutions Acquires Majority Stake in TECHSCIENT.AI to Bolster AI Automation Capabilities The deal is expected to be finalized by September 30, 2025. Once completed, the acquisition will allow 1Point1 to broaden its appeal among digital-first clients

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Freepik

One Point One Solutions Limited, a player in the business process management (BPM) sector, has announced the acquisition of a majority stake in TECHSCIENT.AI Private Limited, a deep-tech firm specializing in no-code, AI-powered automation. The move marks a strategic push by the company to deepen its capabilities in intelligent automation and reinforce its position in India's rapidly evolving digital transformation space.

The acquisition, disclosed via a company press release, brings TECHSCIENT.AI's autonomous software engineering platform under 1Point1's umbrella. The platform allows businesses to create and scale AI-driven workflows without traditional coding, enabling faster deployment and improved operational efficiency. The integration of this proprietary technology is expected to strengthen 1Point1's existing BPM services, particularly in sectors like banking, healthcare, e-commerce, fintech, and logistics.

"With this acquisition, 1Point1 enhances its strategic focus on AI-powered transformation," said Akshay Chhabra, promoter and director at One Point One Solutions. "TECHSCIENT.AI's autonomous AI capabilities represent a pioneering shift in BPM. By integrating their advanced solutions into our ecosystem, we are enabling enterprises to automate complex operations, optimise costs, and scale at unprecedented speed."

TECHSCIENT.AI's platform features an API-first architecture, real-time data intelligence, and AI-native automation, aimed at reengineering enterprise workflows with minimal human intervention. Its tools are designed to simplify large-scale digital transformation, especially for companies looking to move beyond traditional software development cycles.

As part of the acquisition, 1Point1 plans to embed TECHSCIENT.AI's automation engine into its BPM framework to improve functions such as customer management and back-office operations. The combined teams will collaborate on building scalable AI-based solutions that cater to enterprises demanding intelligent, end-to-end automation.

The deal is expected to be finalized by September 30, 2025. Once completed, the acquisition will allow 1Point1 to broaden its appeal among digital-first clients, particularly those seeking rapid deployment of smart, cost-effective process automation tools.

This move underscores a broader trend among BPM providers investing in deep-tech solutions to remain competitive in a landscape increasingly shaped by artificial intelligence and autonomous systems.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
News and Trends

Recur Club Announces Credit Offerings for Startups Beyond Series A and SMEs

In FY 24–25, the platform also plans to deploy an additional INR 2000 crores through its Recur Swift program for startups.

By Paromita Gupta
News and Trends

Vecmocon Secures $18 Million Series A to Scale EV Intelligence Systems

Vecmocon has developed a strong footprint by supplying intelligent, adaptive components to EV manufacturers, aiming to be a key technology provider in both Indian and emerging global markets

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Poonawalla Fincorp Launches Digital-First Business Loan Product for MSMEs

The company aims to simplify credit access for MSMEs through a straight through processing (STP) model, eliminating the need for branch visits

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

The Rise of Anish Singh Thakur: The Booming Bulls Story

"I never make any scripts. I just go there, use my real-time experience, and then give them the best knowledge and value," said Anish.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Money & Finance

8 Passive Income Ideas That Are Actually Worth Pursuing

These passive income ideas offer long-term earning potential with minimal ongoing effort.

By Andreas Jones